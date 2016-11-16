COPENHAGEN Nov 16 From a helicopter, it looks
like just another North Sea oil rig, a grey cube supported by
massive yellow pillars, 90 kilometres (56 miles) off western
Denmark.
But the DanTysk facility is the world's first accommodation
platform for offshore wind, which is borrowing techniques and
labour from the crisis-hit oil sector as it tries to cut costs
and end an addiction to state subsidies.
The wind industry is moving further offshore and into the
deeper waters tamed long ago by oil companies to increase scale
and capture stronger and more constant winds.
"There's a lot of new-generation technology in the offshore
wind industry, but when I'm out there, I still know the nuts and
bolts," said Anders Noer Christensen, a former superintendent
engineer on oil platforms, who now works as a development
manager for Vattenfall's wind projects in the North Sea.
The 100-million-euro ($110 million) DanTysk opened in August
as a way to slash operational and transport costs for the remote
turbines. Many of its staff used to work in oil or gas until a
plunge in crude prices caused a slump in exploration.
Drawing on a classic offshore oil work schedule, up to 50
staff work two weeks on and two weeks off the platform to keep
the 80 wind turbines operational. When winds are blowing strong,
DanTysk's maximum 280 megawatts can power up to 400,000 homes.
DONG Energy, the world's biggest offshore wind
farm operator, says it has halved its wind energy production
costs in four years.
The company has found a cheaper and simpler way to fix the
turbines in place, which used to involve hammering a steel tube
into the seabed. New turbines now have three legs that stand on
top of giant suction buckets that anchor the foundation to the
seabed. The method has been used in the oil and gas industry
since the early 1980s.
Jeppe Lauridsen, a geologist who used to work for DONG
Energy's oil and gas unit, is now responsible for finding the
right parts of the seabed to site wind turbines.
"Seismic profiles of the underground are used in both
(DONG's oil and offshore wind) divisions," he said. "In wind we
look at the top 100 metres whereas in oil and gas you look at
layers five kilometres deep," he said.
ROCK DUMPING
Danish consultancy Ramboll has installed more than half of
the world's offshore turbine foundations, and relies a lot on
its experience in oil and gas.
"It's no secret that the oil and gas industry has had a hard
time, so thankfully we've been able to use oil and gas staff in
offshore wind... There are lots of similarities," said its
global market director Soren Petersen.
He said offshore oil equipment companies including Boskalis,
Heerema, Seaway Heavy Lift and DEME were looking to shift into
offshore wind. Van Oord is using several of its rock-dumping and
dredging vessels in both offshore oil and wind, either for
laying cables or protecting turbine foundations by covering the
surrounding seabed with rocks.
Oil workers are bringing other skills with them, from safety
expertise to software design and techniques to extend the life
of assets. Dolf Elsevier van Griethuysen of Van Oord's wind
division said the oil sector downturn had made tenders to build
offshore installations more competitive and lowered prices.
The UK oil and gas industry lost 110,000 jobs between 2013
and 2016, according to industry lobby Oil & Gas UK. The offshore
wind industry employs over 13,000 people in Britain and has the
potential to provide 44,000 jobs in the next 10 years, said
RenewableUK, another industry body.
"When oil prices were still high, competition for talent was
a big headache for the wind industry, because we simply couldn't
pay the same salaries. But that has significantly changed," said
Martin Neuberts, DONG Energy's chief strategy officer.
DASH FOR SCALE
DONG Energy said in September it would build the UK's
largest offshore wind maintenance hub in northeast England to
service its offshore wind farms. On the Essex coast of eastern
England, it repurposed Europe's biggest drilling rig to help lay
power cables to connect offshore wind farms with the main grid.
As the onshore business' younger sibling, offshore accounts
for only 8 percent of Europe's total installed 142 gigawatt wind
capacity, which covers 11 percent of EU electricity demand.
Many European governments are keen for that percentage to
rise after they led the way in developing offshore wind. But few
of the continent's cash-strapped governments have given firm
plans for support beyond 2020.
Developers need to keep costs tumbling for it to have a
future. The key to that is dependable government support and
continued rapid expansion: 4-7 GW of new capacity is needed each
year to bring costs below 80 euros per MWh from around 125 euros
now, according to the industry.
Coal is still the cheapest energy source at between 50 and
90 euros per megawatt hour, according to industry group
WindEurope. But advocates of offshore wind say it is already
proving it can kick its addiction to state subsidies.
A little over a year after winning a 400 MW order for Horns
Rev 3 in the Danish North Sea at a production price of 103.1
euros per megawatt hour, Vattenfall won a Danish near-shore
project in September by promising to produce power at 63.8 euros
per megawatt hour. Just last week, Vattenfall won the 600 MW
Kriegers Flak project by bidding to produce power at a record
49.9 euros per megawatt hour. The company aims to build
subsidy-free offshore wind by 2025.
Scale is the industry's biggest ally. Bigger turbines offer
cheaper raw materials, installation and maintenance per unit of
energy. Average turbine size in Europe in the first half of 2016
rose to 4.8 megawatt, 15 percent more than just a year earlier,
according to WindEurope.
MHI Vestas' and Siemens' behemoth 8
megawatt wind turbines set new industry standards when the first
was erected in September off Britain's west coast near
Liverpool.
Rising almost 200 meters into the sky, their blades sweep an
area larger than the London Eye.
(Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Karolin
Schaps; editing by Alister Doyle and David Evans)