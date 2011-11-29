* Industry may create 170,000 jobs by 2020

* Growth hampered by lack of cable connection

AMSTERDAM Nov 29 Funds for the offshore wind sector, mainly to cover the cost of connecting turbines to the grid, is vital to developing an industry that could meet a substantial part of Europe's energy needs and create nearly 170,000 jobs by 2020, a new study said.

More than 141 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity is built, under construction, agreed to, or planned in Europe, according to The European Wind Energy Association (EWEA) study, published on Tuesday. Once completed by 2030, these wind farms will provide 13.1 percent of Europe's total electricity.

The study, presented at an offshore wind conference in Amsterdam, showed that total installed offshore wind capacity in Europe is 4 gigawatts, meeting 0.4 percent of total EU electricity demand.

"We need to bring sufficiant level of funding, we need to help investors to understand the sector," EWEA president Arthouros Zervos told the conference.

"Investors such as the European Investment Bank and pension funds are key to this sector."

The report said the lack of adequate grid connections, linking wind farms to the network, could hamper the development of the sector.

"Crucial are the financing and building of offshore power grids in the northern and Baltic seas, which would enable huge amounts of electricity to be transported to consumers," it said.

Dutch grid operator TenneT has already said it faces difficulty obtaining funds so that it can connect offshore wind farms in Germany to the grid.

Power from offshore wind farms is double the price of that produced at onshore wind farms, largely because it requires more expensive technology, including special turbines made to withstand strong winds at sea and vessels for installation.

In a separate report, Dutch lender Rabobank said that construction costs could be reduced 30 percent by 2020 which would attract more investors.

"The big issue is how can we make those assets more attractive for institutional investors," said Jan van Nieuwenhuizen, Rabobank's wholesale director.

He said governments, banks and investors need to work together to create an environment which could attract more pension funds and insurers to invest in offshore wind farms.

"You have to make it cheaper, you have to create a regulatory environment and these three groups need to make joint efforts," he said.

The EWEA report estimated that the wind energy sector will employ 462,000 people in 2020, including 169,500 in the offshore sector.

By 2030, jobs in offshore are expected to count for 62 percent of total employment in the wind energy sector, or around 300,000 jobs, it said. (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac; editing by Sara Webb and Keiron Henderson)