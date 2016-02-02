LONDON Feb 2 The cost of insuring exposure to
the debt of six integrated European oil and gas companies rose
by as much as 32 basis points on Tuesday after ratings actions
by Standard & Poor's and BP's worst annual loss in over 20
years.
Standard & Poor's cut its rating on Royal Dutch Shell
on Monday and put it together with five other companies
on creditwatch with negative implications.
Data from Markit showed that five-year credit default swaps
(CDS) for Shell rose 11 basis points on the day to 140 basis
points (bps).
BP's CDS rose 14 bps to 152 bps after reporting its
worst annual loss in over 20 years in 2015.
CDS for Spain's Repsol jumped 32 basis points to
411 bps. Meanwhile CDS for Total, ENI and
Statoil rose between 10 and 11 basis points.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Karin Strohecker)