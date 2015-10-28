By Libby George and Vera Eckert
LONDON/FRANKFURT
LONDON/FRANKFURT Oct 28 While the world
grapples with overflowing oil, Europe is struggling to refill
its inland tanks as a result of a decidedly old world problem
that could torpedo any recovery in oil prices - lack of rain.
Stubbornly low water levels WL-KAUB are disrupting barge
traffic on the Rhine, threatening car drivers in Switzerland and
oil producing behemoths such as Saudi Arabia alike as the supply
backlog runs down storage tanks inland, but swamps coastal oil
terminals with unwanted petrol and other chfuels.
Citizens in Germany and Switzerland basking in a sunny, dry
Indian summer, largely don't know that the good weather is
quietly squeezing heating oil, diesel and jet fuel stocks they
need to stay warm and keep moving.
The low water levels, along with the outage of Switzerland's
only oil refinery, forced the country to tap its strategic
reserves typically intended for times of war or global supply
shocks. Some in Germany are bracing for similar pain.
"The whole market in the western and southern part of
Germany is waiting for rain," one inland oil trader said. "Every
day you hear availability problems in storage and have to find
one (with oil) to make sure that the households and the industry
stay supplied."
The Rhine, a trade artery that snakes from the Swiss Alps
through inland Germany to the North Sea near Rotterdam, is used
for everything from tour cruises to grain deliveries. But its
dwindling water levels have hit oil particularly hard because of
the lack of easy replacement transport - and the stark wedge it
had driven between global and local markets.
Because petrol stations and household heating oil tanks are
supplied via trucks from larger storage, consumers are feeling
no pain yet. But tanks in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub
are holding record levels of oil - forcing some to divert
cargoes or take longer routes to the region.
"It shows how disconnected ARA and inland are - oversupply
and undersupply," another trader said. "There is definitely a
vacuum that needs to be resupplied."
The four-year low Rhine water levels are particularly
troublesome because they began in August, keeping oil barges
half laden and driving freight rates as much as two to three
times higher.
The shift for environmental reasons to double-hull barges,
which need higher water levels to operate, has exacerbated the
problem.
Oil analyst Michael Dei-Michei of JBC Energy said
Switzerland's strategic reserve move "is a strong expression of
how bad things have gotten."
"They're not quite panicking yet," Dei Michei said of
government workers and oil traders in Switzerland and Germany.
"But the situation could get a little more difficult if the
water levels do not go up."
Companies are switching from barges, which can usually carry
1,500-3,000 tonnes of oil, to rail, according to a spokesman for
the industry association Mineraloelwirtschaftsverband (MWV) in
Berlin. But a full train can carry just 1,600-1,700 tonnes of
fuel, traders said, and because they are not called on often,
there is a lack of trains to fill the gap.
"Rail tank cars offer an alternative, but the capacities are
limited," the MWV spokesman said. He declined to comment on how
long Germany could cope with low water levels.
If rain does not arrive soon, oil refineries that rely on
demand from Europe's consumers will be forced to slow down as
tanks fill - putting even more pressure on already battered
crude oil benchmarks. But inside Europe, a depleted Rhine could
keep consumers from reaping the full benefit of a price drop.
"It is almost unimaginable that they will run out of oil,"
Dei-Michei said. "But will it affect prices? Very likely."
