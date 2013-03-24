* New UK law to give shareholders binding say on pay this
year
* Shareholders in UK will not have to disclose how they
voted
* Germany to give binding pay vote, following Swiss poll
By Carmel Crimmins and Sinead Cruise
DUBLIN/LONDON, March 24 While politicians and
public have fulminated against lottery-sized pay awards in
Europe's boardrooms, fund firms, which wield the real power, are
less concerned by such excesses and unlikely to use new powers
to revolt on remuneration.
Last year's so-called "Shareholder Spring" against bosses'
salaries in Britain toppled few CEOs, and institutional
investors typically prefer to keep battles with boards private.
"Generally there is a reluctance among UK and European
shareholders to vote against management," said Louise Rouse,
director of engagement with lobby group ShareAction.
A rapid rise in boardroom pay at a time of dwindling average
incomes and soaring unemployment has made remuneration a hot
political topic, particularly in Europe, where taxpayers face
years of austerity to help pay for bank bailouts.
Germany's ruling coalition, facing an election in September,
recently agreed to give shareholders binding votes on bosses'
pay at listed companies, following the example of Britain and
Switzerland, whose citizens this month forced public companies
to give shareholders veto rights over executive
salaries.
European Union member states and the bloc's parliament,
meanwhile, have finished draft legislation that will impose the
world's toughest limits on bankers' bonuses.
Unlike the United States, where the law limits investor
access to top executives and therefore encourages public spats
at AGMs, European investors can - and prefer to - voice their
opposition behind closed doors.
And while the size of salaries and bonus packages paid to
some executives has horrified the general public, investors are
more concerned the award is in proportion with their returns.
"Our job as asset managers is not to serve as arbiters on
what is fair and not fair in a societal context," said George
Dallas, corporate governance director at F&C Investments.
"There is a risk that as pay becomes subject to a binding
vote, this can crowd out investor attention on other important
issues, like strategy, risk, board composition and succession."
SCRUTINY OF VOTES
Last year, a number of high-profile shareholder votes
against pay forced the departures of some well-rewarded CEOs,
including Sly Bailey of British newspaper group Trinity Mirror
and Andrew Moss of British insurer Aviva.
But these were isolated revolts. Analysing 300 AGMs from
2012, shareholder advisory firm PIRC said the average level of
dissent against remuneration reports was 7.64 percent, compared
with 6.4 percent in 2011.
Shareholders were also inconsistent in their attacks.
WPP, the world's biggest advertising company,
suffered defeat over its pay policy in part because CEO Martin
Sorrell was in line for a bonus of up to 500 percent of pay.
But only 11.8 percent of shareholders voted against oil firm
BP's remuneration report, despite a maximum potential
award for CEO Bob Dudley of 923 percent of base salary.
In Switzerland, where over two thirds of voters backed the
referendum on executive pay - often referred to as "the Minder
Initiative" because it was the brainchild of local businessman
Thomas Minder - investors have traditionally shied away from
taking on the "fat cat" issue.
Of the top 100 Swiss companies, 49 already gave shareholders
a non-binding vote on the pay of executives, but investors there
have not been eager to vote remuneration reports down.
No fewer than 99.6 percent of shareholders approved Roche's
pay plans at this month's AGM, even though shareholder
group Ethos said it was too lucrative and urged its rejection.
Some shareholder activists in Switzerland are doubtful that
much will change even with the referendum. Under the proposals,
Swiss pension funds will be forced to vote on pay and publish
how they voted, but other managers of bundled investors' assets
will not have to declare how they vote.
"I expect little trouble from the ranks of shareholders when
the Minder-Initiative comes into law," said Roby Tschopp, head
of Swiss activist shareholder group Actares.
Under legislation to be implemented this year, British
investors can choose to keep their votes private, stirring
concerns that popular anger over high pay is less likely to be
translated into action in Europe's largest equity market.
"We're in favour of giving more power to shareholders, but
we think it is essential those powers are used, and there is
nothing in the package to ensure that they are used," said
Rouse.
The European Commission is planning to introduce legislation
this year giving shareholders a mandatory say on corporate pay
in all 27 countries of the European Union.
REPUTATION
Under the new law, UK companies will have to give a single
figure of total pay for each director to make comparison easier.
"The key point is remuneration reports are now exceedingly
long, and I'm not sure, at the end of it, shareholders come away
with any greater clarity on whether the incentive schemes are an
effective alignment and accountability mechanism," said Simon
Wong, partner at Investor Governance for Owners.
To improve their focus on corporate governance, more fund
firms are starting to collaborate, giving votes more weight.
"Shareholders are more aware of each others' views so our
thinking is more aligned. Once that happens, you have more power
behind you. We always did exchange views, but we are now much
more aware of the need to flag concerns to one another if we
want to see change," said Anita Skipper, corporate governance
adviser at Aviva Investors Global Responsible Investment team.
Veteran businessman Mike Darrington, who ran British bakery
chain Greggs for almost 25 years and now heads pressure
group "Pro Business Against Greed" believes one of the best
opportunities to cut CEO pay is when new people are hired.
"It is got to be a change in attitudes that gradually brings
things down," he said.
So far, evidence of a revolution is patchy.
Man Group, the world's second largest hedge fund, is
limiting cash bonuses to 250 percent of salary for top
executives as part of a change in policy under new CEO Emmanuel
Roman.
Swiss bank UBS, meanwhile, gave its new investment
bank chief a $26 million golden hello even as it cuts 10,000
jobs.
At Barclays, while Antony Jenkins's annual base CEO
salary of 1.1 million pounds is nearly 20 percent less than
predecessor Bob Diamond's 2011 equivalent, he could still earn
6.5 times that in bonuses and long-term awards.
Mark Wilson was not given a golden hello when he joined
Aviva as CEO last year, but his pay and shares package is
similar to what Moss received before he was ousted in May.
Over the longer term, Darrington hopes reputational concerns
will win the day.
"I do think most directors of public companies are
inherently decent people and they are concerned about
reputation," he said. "Nobody likes to be called a greedy pig."
(Additional reporting by Caroline Copley in Zurich; Editing by
Will Waterman)