By Anjuli Davies
| LONDON, Sept 13
Companies are neglecting to
consider what would happen to their pension schemes in the event
of a euro zone break-up, even as they put in place detailed
contingency plans for their main operations, a survey showed on
Thursday.
Towers Watson, a global consultancy that offers advice to
institutional investors including pension funds on investment
and risk management, said two-thirds of corporate treasurers it
surveyed said plans were being put in place for how to cope with
any euro zone break-up.
But only one in 10 of the treasurers were drawing up
contingency plans for their pension schemes, many of which are
larger than the companies themselves, Towers Watson said.
"Pension risk is much higher up the corporate agenda than it
used to be but is not always managed as intensively as risks
that affect the operational side of a business," said Alasdair
Macdonald, head of investment strategy at Towers Watson.
With the European Central Bank effectively declaring itself
a debt buyer of last resort for troubled governments in the euro
zone, expectations of the shared currency area splintering have
eased.
But a euro zone break-up would raise a raft of legal and
financial questions, and safeguarding assets would be a key
concern for pension funds, which invest billions in stocks,
bonds, property and hedge funds in order to pay for the future
needs of their members.
Worst-case scenarios could include suspensions of stock and
bond markets, fire sales of assets and controls on capital flows
between institutions and countries.
Towers Watson said pension schemes needed to consider the
implications of the euro zone fragmenting such as the impact on
covenants of scheme sponsors and which assets might be subject
to any capital controls, says Towers Watson.
(Editing by Chris Vellacott)