By Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Aug 3 European workers can kiss goodbye
to their retirements unless they take more risk to keep
nest-eggs growing in a world where playing safe can cost you
ever more dearly.
Four years of near-zero official interest rates and
successive market panics have driven the returns from low-risk
German, British or U.S. government bonds on which pension funds
traditionally rely to record lows.
That may yet rescue the global economy by supporting
borrowing and growth, but it is very bad news for several
generations of workers already set to retire later - and for
longer - than their predecessors.
Without returns that outstrip inflation - still running at
around 2 percent in much of Europe - they face the real value of
their savings declining rather than ratcheting up over the next
few years.
Yet there has been little public discussion of the problem
in the rush to try and head off a deepening crisis of poor
growth and/or rising public debt in Europe and the United
States.
"For governments in Northern Europe and North America, it's
about gaining time, avoiding any painful adjustments, keeping
interest rates artificially low and hoping things will improve,"
Nicolas Firzli, Co-Chair of the World Pensions Forum (WPF) said.
Nigel Green, CEO of independent financial advisor DeVere
Group, estimates a pre-crisis UK pension pot worth 10,000 pounds
a year is now worth 20 percent less, hit by a triple-whammy of
money-printing, low interest rates and poor market returns.
Many of his clients have been forced to delay retirement as
a result, typically extending their working lives by five years.
"People are only just starting to understand how profound an
impact these policies are having when it's too late. When they
see the figures, they quickly realise they don't have the funds
to finish work," Green said.
"They are working longer if they have the choice. But some
can't, and not everyone wants to employ someone who is older."
RISKY BUSINESS
In the past, fund managers could move up the yield curve,
buying, for example, other AAA-rated euro zone bonds instead of
German Bunds to get an extra percentage point or two of return.
But the loss of top credit ratings has meant their rules forbid
them from investing heavily in many of those countries.
That leaves savers with a stark choice: raise the stakes to
retire on time, or stay safe and work longer.
But if funds bet badly on assets they aren't used to owning,
they may inflame a problem that has already driven pension funds
at major companies like BMW or British Airways into billions of
dollars worth of deficit.
"There are big deficits but there's no silver bullet," said
John Belgrove, a principal at consultant Aon Hewitt, which
advises pension funds running more than 10 billion pounds in
assets.
"Funds cannot afford to suddenly pull out into the outside
lane and stick their foot down, they need to have measured
approaches for closing that gap," he added.
The transfer of responsibility for retirement planning from
the state to the individual has left policymakers in Europe and
the United States free to prioritise quick economic gain over
long-term growth, catching thousands of pension savers in the
crossfire.
While cuts in pensions paid to teachers, police and health
workers across the indebted euro zone dominate the headlines,
many private sector savers have failed to grasp the more subtle
link between central bank policy and their dwindling wealth.
Lower interest rates earn savers less on their money, while
an increase in the currency in circulation promotes inflationary
pressures, reducing the purchasing power of that cash over time.
In the meantime, because pensioners are living longer, the
gap between the income they need and the total returns generated
by the assets in their funds continues to widen.
HARD SAVING
For pension scheme trustees and members who reject a rapid
increase in the risk to their capital, saving more can help
mitigate the impact of damaging macro policy. But it is not a
failsafe solution for those who planned to take retirement soon.
"If a marathon runner hits the last mile 20 seconds off his
target time, he won't be able to make it up. If he found out
halfway through, he might have had a chance. It's the same with
pensions," Mercer's Senior Investment Consultant Brian Henderson
says.
"When you get a few years from retirement, it's the assets
you already own that generate most of your income, not the money
you put in to top things up at the last minute."
Many corporate pension funds are using hedging tools like
inflation, longevity and interest rate swaps to improve chances
of meeting liabilities even if markets continue to sour.
BMW, British Airways and broadcaster ITV
have offloaded an aggregate 5 billion pounds of pension
risks to insurers and banks via these derivatives since 2010.
On a consumer level, Mark Soper, head of financial planning
portal RetireEasy, says savers can wrestle back control of their
futures by using a broader mix of methods to shelter wealth like
tax-free Independent Savings Accounts (ISAs).
"People who put all their eggs in one defined contribution
pension basket are discovering the amount they get out can
depend as much on government policy as what they put in.
"You thought you had control but the fact is, you don't."