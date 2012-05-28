LONDON May 28 European pension funds plan to
withdraw more money from stock markets to avoid rising
volatility and almost 70 percent of firms with exposure to
peripheral euro sovereign bonds plan even more reductions, a
poll by consultant Mercer showed on Monday.
The annual survey of more than 1,200 defined-benefit pension
funds across continental Europe, Britain and Ireland showed a
growing diversification away from equity into a more varied mix
of alternative assets, including hedge funds, private equity,
emerging market debt, commodities and infrastructure.
With core government bond yields at historically low levels,
the survey showed that the funds - who manage 650 billion euros
of assets across 13 European countries - are seeking to retain
some level of overall return while cutting back on equity but
simultaneously retaining trigger-like structures to boost bond
holdings if necessary.
"As the Eurozone crisis continues unabated, pension funds
are faced with the dual challenge of managing portfolio risk
brought on by market volatility, while at the same time
identifying opportunities that will generate returns to support
future liabilities," said Nick Sykes, European Director of
Consulting at Mercer's investments arm.
"In their quest to control volatility without sacrificing
long-term returns investors have turned their attention to
alternative asset classes."
Mercer said of the large number of firms in the survey who
still had exposure to the government bond markets of Greece,
Ireland, Italy, Spain and Portugal only one in five said there
would be no change in their holdings over the next 12 months and
70.5 percent planned to cut.
NO HOME BIAS
The poll, which was conducted during the first quarter of
the year, breaks down responses with reference to the plan size
and country and showed a steady reduction in equity over the
past three years on several measures.
For the largest pension plans, those in excess of 2.5
billion euros, the 2012 strategic allocation to equity was 24
percent, down from 27 percent last year and 38 percent in 2010.
Domestic equity suffered most, falling to as low as 6 percent
from 15 percent in 2010.
What's more, some 33.2 percent of firms expect to cut
holdings of domestic equity over the next 12 months while 21.4
percent expect to cut exposure to foreign equity markets.
Holdings of investment alternatives to the mainstream of
equity, government bonds, corporate bonds and property rose in
tandem to 15 percent compared to 9 percent in 2010.
And 22.7 percent of firms said they expected to increase
holdings of these alternative investments over the coming year,
slightly larger than the 22.3 percent that expected to up
inflation-linked government bonds.
The most popular alternatives were diversified growth funds,
high yield and emerging market debt.
(Reporting by Mike Dolan; editing by Patrick Graham)