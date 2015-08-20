* Healthcare stocks have outperformed so far in 2015
* Analysts, investors signal possible China regulatory boost
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 20 Concerns over the state of
China's economy have hit world stock markets this week, yet one
group of Western companies could benefit from regulatory
developments in the Asian powerhouse.
For drug makers, a decision this week by China to speed up
the review process for some of their products is being seen by
some European analysts and fund managers as offering a potential
boost, thought its effects may take time to show.
China's Food & Drug Administration said on Aug. 18 the
country aimed to "set up a more scientific and efficient system
to ensure the safety and quality of medicines and medical
instruments that come into the market."
It added: "The appraisal and approval process of innovative
drugs will be accelerated, including drugs to treat AIDS,
cancer, serious infectious and rare diseases". (here)
Analysts and investors cautioned that while the positive
effects of such a move may not be reflected in the short term,
companies could reap benefits further down the road.
"Many European pharma names will benefit from this, our
favourites being Roche, GlaxoSmithKline and
Novo Nordisk," said Gary Paulin, co-founder of
brokerage Aviate Global.
Officials at Roche and Novo Nordisk could not be immediately
reached for comment on the China reforms, while an official at
GlaxoSmithKline had no immediate comment.
Those three leading drug stocks were down on Thursday,
tracking a broader pullback on European markets after Beijing
devalued its currency last week, raising concerns over the state
of the Chinese economy.
But the drug sector has outperformed strongly since the
start of 2015, rising nearly 20 percent against a 10 percent
gain on the broader market.
NEW FRAMEWORK
Paul Mumford, a manager at Cavendish Asset Management whose
funds own 180,000 GlaxoSmithKline shares, said the new
regulatory framework should help Glaxo push through more
products in the country.
Such a development could be particularly welcome for Glaxo,
given the reputational damage it suffered when it was fined $489
million last year after a Chinese police investigation concluded
it had paid doctors to prescribe its drugs, underlining steep
compliance risks for companies operating in China.
Glaxo says on its website it remains committed to China,
where it has invested more than $500 million to date.
With concerns over the global economy returning to unnerve
investors, the defensive nature of pharmaceutical stocks, in
terms of their solid dividend yields and profits, has already
come into play.
Andrea Williams, European equities fund manager at Royal
London Asset Management, said the potential Chinese regulatory
boost could further enhance their appeal.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, European
healthcare stocks are forecast to have 6.4 percent growth in
earnings over the next 12 months, better than forecast growth of
3.7 percent for the broader STOXX 600 European index.
"Anything that might ease the regulatory process would be
good," said Williams. "We're already overweight on
pharmaceutical stocks and have been for some time. We think they
offer good value in terms of their dividend yield, free
cashflow, and have better growth prospects than many other
sectors."
(Additional reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Lionel Laurent
and David Holmes)