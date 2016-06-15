WARSAW, June 15 Recent changes to Poland's legal
and institutional framework threaten human rights and undermine
the rule of law, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human
Rights said on Wednesday, urging the Polish government to change
course over reforms.
"Lawmakers and the government should urgently change
course," Nils Muiznieks said in a statement accompanying a
report which follows his regular visit to Poland in February.
The commissioner said he was particularly concerned by the
"prolonged paralysis" of the constitutional court.
Poland's government responded that the commissioner's
report, which touches on issues such as the judicial system,
media freedom, women's rights and gender equality, "lacks
symmetry" and displays "selectivity."
European Union's executive arm launched an unprecedented
inquiry in January into whether Poland breached rule of law
standards by a move to overhaul the constitutional court that
critics say effectively paralysed it.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)