* Move follows closed-door discussion on money-printing
plans
* ECB code to prevent giving unfair advantage to select
groups
By John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT, Oct 6 The European Central Bank has
agreed a new code of conduct to stop top officials giving select
groups sensitive information, months after a rate-setter was
criticised for discussing money printing plans with hedge funds.
The ECB said on Tuesday it had new guidelines to ensure that
"market-sensitive information is not disclosed to select
groups", spelling out restrictions to stop policy-setters
inadvertently giving any audience an advantage over the public.
The move responds to criticism of a speech in May, when
Benoit Coeure, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, gave
market sensitive information to an invitation-only conference
attended by hedge fund managers.
When his comments were finally released on the ECB's website
the following morning, the euro fell sharply while stock and
bond prices jumped. The ECB said this delayed publication was
accidental.
Nonetheless, some investors cried foul and the EU's top
watchdog or Ombudsman, who watches for lapses in ethics or
transparency at European institutions, challenged Frankfurt to
explain itself.
Based on the new rules, market-sensitive remarks can only be
released if they are published by the ECB at the start of the
speech or if the event can be monitored by the public live or if
media representatives are allowed to attend.
Central bankers regularly speak at events, give briefings
and attend meetings that are not open to the media. ECB
officials alone go to hundreds every year, hosted by a wide
variety of organisations.
In its statement on Tuesday, the ECB defended such
gatherings with 'specialised audiences' as part of a legitimate
'two-way communication'.
In its new code, however, it said that any speaking
engagement should not be "perceived as giving the organiser a
prestige advantage over a competitor or allowing them to benefit
financially from apparently exclusive contacts".
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)