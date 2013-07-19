PARIS, July 19 A European Union move to scrap
export refunds on poultry this week has raised an outcry in
France, the main beneficiary of the subsidies, as firms said
international competition had stiffened and that the decision
would lead to job losses.
An EU market management committee on Thursday reduced to
zero the level of export refunds on frozen chicken after cutting
it from 325 euros ($430) per tonne to 217 euros in October 2012
and then to 108.5 euros in January this year.
French poultry firms, which have relied on the refunds to
boost sales in Middle Eastern markets, said they were
indispensable at a time of high feed costs and to meet
increasing competition from Brazil.
The French government said it was considering ways to
respond to the move. "Nothing justifies this brutal decision,"
the agriculture and food ministry said in a statement.
The EU executive did not agree, saying it considered the
refunds as unjustified due to improving market conditions.
"(The) proposal to reduce export refunds for poultry was
based on the market situation and, in particular, the high
prices observed on the internal market, the foreseeable
reduction in feed costs - soy, maize and wheat - and the
positive and sustained trend of EU exports to third countries,"
Roger Waite, the EU Commission's agriculture spokesman, said by
email.
France received nearly 94 percent of the subsidies, which
amounted to 55 million euros in total in 2012-2013.
The government said the poultry market has worsened since
the last cut in export refunds, due mainly to tougher
competition with Brazil. It claims that 10 member states out of
28 had agreed with France on the EU panel.
French poultry firms warned the decision could lead to
severe job losses.
"If a cut in export subsidies could be partly justified six
months ago, it makes no sense today in a market that has sharply
deteriorated and with the Brazilians that are doing massive
dumping," Christian Marinov, head of the French poultry
association, said.
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
(Reporting by Pierre-Henri Allain, additional reporting by
Charlie Dunmore in Brussels; writing by Sybille de La Hamaide;
editing by Jane Baird)