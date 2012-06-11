* Enough capacity around to meet additional demand

* Not all excess generation may find outlets

* Generation cuts possible in some cases

FRANKFURT, June 11 European power grid operators face no supply risks even under extreme weather conditions this summer but must watch excessive production in countries that cannot use interconnectors to export all their power, operators' group Entso-E said on Monday.

"Europe has sufficient generation for both normal and severe demand conditions," the Brussels based group said in a press statement on the release of its Summer Outlook report 2012.

Entso-E said during heat waves, countries such as Germany, Hungary, Finland and Poland might require imports to meet demand, which would likely become available.

During hot spells, power generators have to raise output when consumers switch on their air conditioning systems. Also, dry rivers carry less water for use to cool power stations.

Entso-E said if cooling water supply falls, plants may have to cut production.

But in a new phenomenon, the expansion of renewable power has often led to an oversupply of power in the system overnight and on weekends, where some regions have become net exporters.

In extreme situations, they have to curtail supply, if the export volumes cannot be managed by their existing equipment.

The group said this could be the case in Belgium, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands. Ireland might also have to curb excess wind generation due to limited interconnector capacity.

The firms organised in ENTSO-E handle the available power network capacity in close coordination with one other to ensure there are no power disruptions during extreme weather situations.

ENTSO-E's remarks echoed those by French grid company RTE earlier on Monday that the depressed economy would curb demand in its region to a degree where even additional heat-related demand could be met.

German generators closed 41 percent of their nuclear capacity in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster last year, undermining its former role as a stabiliser on the region's power lines.

The EU is looking to speed up approval processes for new network infrastructure, given the situation. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)