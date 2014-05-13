OSLO May 13 Southern and north-western European
power grids and exchanges linked markets on Tuesday covering
about 70 percent of Europe's consumers, bringing it closer to
integrated electricity pricing and reducing risks to supply.
The physical and financial integration of the two regions
creates a common day-ahead power market stretching from Portugal
to Finland. The connection is likely to benefit consumers by
enabling power to flow from cheaper to more expensive areas most
of the time.
"In a landmark move towards an integrated European power
market, the full coupling of the south-western Europe (SWE)
day-ahead markets was successfully launched today," grid
operators and power exchanges said in a combined statement.
In a unified market, a rise in solar or wind power in one
area may help balance a drop in hydropower from another, or a
country may fire up its stand-by gas plants to help cover for a
nuclear plant shutdown across the border.
"This will bring a benefit for end-consumers derived from a
more efficient use of the power system and cross-border
infrastructures as a consequence of a stronger coordination
between energy markets," the grid operators said.
On Tuesday for the first time, a connection was enabled
across the French-Spanish border, with day-ahead transmission
capacity allocated by calculating power flows and prices at the
same time.
North-western European power markets including Germany,
Austria, France, Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands, as well as
Nordic and Baltic states were already integrated on Feb. 4.
Since then, the daily cleared power volume for next-day
delivery in the north-western region has amounted to 3.2
terawatt-hours (TWh), with an average value of 200 million euros
($275.1 million).
The two combined regions - southwestern and northwestern
Europe - account for about 2,400 TWh of annual consumption or
about 70 percent of the European total, excluding Turkey.
In the next step, power markets in the Czech Republic,
Slovakia, Hungary and Romania are expected to link up in the
same way and then connect to the rest of Europe.
Poland is already partly integrated with north-western
Europe via a subsea cable to Sweden, while Italy's integration
depends on Switzerland's talks with the European Union on
linking power systems.
($1 = 0.7270 Euros)
