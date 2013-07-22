(Refiles to correct date in dateline)
* Offers legal guidance on long term electricity contracts
* Bid to encourage industry creeps up EU political agenda
* Detractors say long-term contracts will still be elusive
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, July 22 The European Union will help
energy-hungry industries, such as aluminium smelters, clinch
long-term electricity deals to lure back major employers that
have quit the bloc partly because its power is so expensive.
The offer of free guidance by the European Commission (EC)
is part of a re-industrialisation drive now climbing up the
political agenda after many plants closed in recent years with
thousands of job losses that often hit poor areas hardest.
Up to 40 percent of the cost of producing aluminium comes
from electricity prices, which in the EU are twice those of the
United States and substantially higher than in most developing
economies, making it hard for Europe's smelters to make profits.
Although long-term power contracts which might help offset
these price disadvantages are not illegal in the EU, they are
complicated in practice due to the bloc's own regulation meant
to promote competition among electricity suppliers.
"We want to make sure we provide a regulatory environment
that's conducive to investment and growth in the industrial
sector," said Fabrizia Benini, cabinet member in the office of
Antonio Tajani, vice-president for industry in the Commission,
the bloc's executive body.
"We believe long term (electricity) contracts between
suppliers and customers provide legal planning certainty which
is something that is conducive to long-term investments," said
Benini, who added that the Commission would offer the free
guidance to all energy-intensive industries.
According to Reuters data, about 2 million tonnes of
aluminium production have been shut in Europe since 2008, while
global output grew by about 10 million tonnes.
The energy-intensive steel industry has also suffered, with
about 20 million tonnes of steel capacity shut down in the EU
since 2009, according to European steel association Eurofer.
"The Commission wants to provide incentives for companies to
sign long-term contracts. Obviously contracts signed by
monopolists are excluded from this process," said a source close
to the Commission.
UNCERTAINTIES
But detractors say long-term contracts in the EU are
complicated by uncertainties over future energy supply, and
legal guidance will not lead to more of them being reached.
"Which electricity supply company has control of energy
supply with a big enough profit margin to say it pays us to do
this? Unless they've got nuclear power (or) unless it's done
with government support, it's highly unlikely they're going to
do it," said Malcolm McHale, president of the Federation of
Aluminium Consumers in Europe.
He pointed to Rio Tinto's deal to sell its
aluminium plant in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Germany's Trimet
Aluminium AG, which was backed by the French government and by
energy group EDF.
The sale was triggered by the expiry of the global miner's
30-year-old energy supply deal with EDF.
Offers of legal guidance on long-term electricity contracts
are part of a Commission "action plan" launched in June to
revive the steel industry, where restructuring has caused the
loss of some 40,000 jobs in recent years.
The Commission is conducting a parallel "fitness check" for
aluminium, which is likely to result in an "action plan" before
the year end, though aspects of the steel plan already now
extend to industries like aluminium.
