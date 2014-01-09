* German law to prioritise green energy power weighs on
prices
* Growing wind capacity to cause negative prices more often
* Germany and surrounding markets saw negative prices at
Christmas
* Traders happy with higher price volatility
By Karolin Schaps and Vera Eckert
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Jan 9 North Europe's
devastating storms sent wind turbines spinning and helped
strengthen a new winter phenomenon for the region - negative
electricity prices.
Damaging for utilities losing money making electricity,
delighting traders who cash in on price swings, they will not,
however, mean cheap power for households.
A raft of elements to subsidise the green energy boom make
up half of most consumer power bills, shielding them from
immediate wholesale market price swings.
Over the Christmas holiday, which typically causes a drop in
energy demand, wholesale electricity prices in Germany, the
Nordic region, the Czech Republic and Slovakia turned negative
on excessive renewable energy production and mild weather.
Wind and rain bring out the best in renewable energy from
turbines and hydro power, a major source of Nordic electricity.
Calm weather hampers green energy output.
Meteorologists say mild and wet weather could continue until
March.
When renewable energy output is higher than necessary, as in
stormy weather, producers face negative market prices because
electricity cannot be stored in high volumes.
"I think negative prices will become more common with more
wind farms being built. With more wind farms the chances of
having supply outstripping demand are higher and this is the
cause of the negative prices," said one European power trader.
Power producers with a diverse plant portfolio are able to
lower output from other stations such as gas-fired plants to
alleviate the impact of high renewable energy production.
"Utilities will learn from (negative prices) and will
maximise their flexibility options so they don't lose money," a
central European power trader said.
Utilities in Germany, including RWE and E.ON
, EnBW and Vattenfall, are able to
deal with short-term swings in power prices, but they have been
hit hard by the overall drop in wholesale prices due to
renewable energy growth.
GERMAN INFLUENCE
In Germany, Europe's largest renewable power producer,
negative prices have appeared more often in recent years, mainly
because its renewable energy law requires that green power must
be given priority on the network even when supply outstrips
demand.
German wind power output in December was the second-highest
monthly generation figure ever, statistics from Muenster-based
renewable energy research institute IWR showed.
Berlin's strategy is to build many more renewable energy
projects to help wean it off nuclear plants, some of which it
shut down following Japan's Fukushima disaster.
Renewable power capacity and output has also grown
elsewhere, especially in northern Europe, as governments support
green energy growth through generous subsidy regimes in a bid to
lower carbon emissions.
Germany's role as a benchmark electricity market in the
region and its growing power links to neighbouring markets mean
its price fluctuations are echoed in surrounding countries, as
markets move increasingly in tandem.
On Dec. 24, 2013, when industrial and business power demand
dropped sharply, the price of German power for intra-day
delivery fell to an average of -35.45 euros per megawatt-hour
(MWh) between 0000 and 0600 in the morning, touching lows of
-62.03/MWh halfway through that period.
German power traders said prices fell this low due to huge
wind power production, at times exceeding 20 gigawatts or two
thirds of capacity, that was coupled with mild weather.
Small changes in temperature levels can cause sharp swings
in energy demand while dangerous wind speeds have no additional
benefit. Wind turbines have an automatic break which is
triggered when speeds become too strong and pose a threat to the
blades' safety.
In Denmark and Sweden, strong winds also caused negative
prices on Christmas Eve, with contracts in western Demark
falling to -6.28 euros/MWh as wind farms generated near full
capacity.
The Elbas intraday market for the Nordic, German and
Estonian markets offered by the Nordpool Spot exchange saw the
average price drop to a low of -30 euros/MWh during one hour on
Dec. 25.
(Additional reporting by Michael Kahn in Prague, Oleg
Vukmanovic in London and Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo, editing by
William Hardy)