FRANKFURT Nov 30 French prompt power prices for day ahead delivery jumped on Wednesday on tight supply and rising demand for heating in a cold spell while Germany's were down on increased wind power supply.

The French Thursday baseload price was at 117.5 euros ($124.87) a megawatt hour, up 26 percent on the previous day.

French utility EDF indicated overnight planned maintenance on the Paluel 3 reactor would be extended by a day to Thursday.

Prices have risen sharply in interconnected Europe since October on supply uncertainties surrounding the level of French nuclear power availability this winter.

The German day-ahead price was off 24.5 percent at 26.3 euros. ($1 = 0.9410 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Greg Mahlich)