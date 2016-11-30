FRANKFURT Nov 30 French prompt power prices for
day ahead delivery jumped on Wednesday on tight supply
and rising demand for heating in a cold spell while Germany's
were down on increased wind power supply.
The French Thursday baseload price was at 117.5 euros
($124.87) a megawatt hour, up 26 percent on the previous day.
French utility EDF indicated overnight planned maintenance
on the Paluel 3 reactor would be extended by a day to
Thursday.
Prices have risen sharply in interconnected Europe since
October on supply uncertainties surrounding the level of French
nuclear power availability this winter.
The German day-ahead price was off 24.5 percent at
26.3 euros.
($1 = 0.9410 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Greg Mahlich)