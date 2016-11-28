FRANKFURT Nov 28 The arrival of cold weather
pushed up European prompt power positions early on Monday, with
the forecast for temperatures in France seen falling further.
French December baseload power delivery in the
wholesale market was up 2.4 percent at 84 euros ($89.55) a
megawatt hour while day ahead power, at 82.5 euros/MWh.
This represented a 25 percent rise from what was paid last
Friday in France for Monday delivery, then the next working day.
German week 2 baseload delivery also rose,
gaining 14.5 percent to 43.5 euros.
Thomson Reuters data showed French temperatures will be down
at 3.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, compared with 6.7 degree on
Monday, and next week's will be 4.6 degrees on average.
($1 = 0.9380 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Louise Heavens)