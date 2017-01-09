FRANKFURT Jan 9 French and German week-ahead
power prices leapt on Monday as cold weather and the return of
industrial demand boosted usage expectations, while the capacity
availability outlook in both countries remained relatively
tight.
Delivery of baseload power in France was up 47 percent at 90
euros a megawatt hour and the same German contract
was up 24 percent at 49 euros/MWh, its discount
reflecting Germany's lower exposure to winter weather and high
thermal output.
Temperatures at the weekend in France will be down by 3
degrees Celsius from current levels, while Germany's will be
down 1 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Demand is returning in the region after school and business
holidays have ended.
Spot prices for daily delivery this week were highly
volatile, representing variable wind supply projections in
Germany, traders said.
Uncertainty over a possible closure of RWE's Gundremmingen C
reactor boosted day ahead contracts.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Louise Heavens)