By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Aug 6 Wikipedia fought back against
Europe's "right to be forgotten" by listing the online
encyclopaedia's articles removed from search results, snubbing a
court ruling that allows people to stop personal information
appearing under Internet searches.
The Wikimedia Foundation, a nonprofit organisation that runs
the free online encyclopaedia, said on Wednesday that it had
received notices from search engines affecting more than 50
links to Wikipedia pages.
In its first public statement against the ruling from
Europe's top court in May confirming that people can stop
irrelevant or outdated personal information from appearing under
searches for their name, the foundation said it would publish
each notice for the removal of a link to a Wikipedia page.
"Accurate search results are vanishing in Europe with no
public explanation, no real proof, no judicial review, and no
appeals process," wrote Lila Tretikov, executive director of the
Wikimedia Foundation on its blog.
"The result is an Internet riddled with memory holes -
places where inconvenient information simply disappears."
The "right to be forgotten" has divided experts and pitted
privacy campaigners against defenders of free speech, who argue
that the ruling will lead to people whitewashing their past.
However, search engines are required to take into account
the public's interest in knowing certain information about
famous or public figures when evaluating removal requests, and
the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) said a balance
must be struck between the freedom of information and privacy.
Also, the person requesting that the link be removed is not
necessarily the one named in the article, but could be one whose
name appears in the comment section.
"The disclosure of the link alone is not too helpful as you
have no idea what name on the page asked for link to come down,"
said Lilian Edwards, a professor of Internet law.
"LINK CENSORSHIP"
Wikimedia had received five notices affecting over 50 links
across the British, Italian and Dutch versions of Wikipedia by
Wednesday, it said.
Google, which handles around 90 percent of searches in
Europe, had received over 90,000 requests under the right to be
forgotten by July 18 and was accepting over half of them.
The search engine giant has been criticised for notifying
publishers that a link to their website has been removed, a
method that can draw unwanted attention to the page in question
and feed speculation over who made the request.
"Our concern is that these notifications generate a lot of
confusion, and in some ways undercut the request itself by
bringing people's names back into the open," Isabelle
Falque-Pierrotin, who heads France's privacy watchdog and the
WP29 group of EU national data protection authorities, said in
an interview with Reuters.
Google says it is necessary to ensure transparency and
already notifies the owners of websites that are removed from
search results because of copyright infringements.
Wikimedia said it was posting the removal notices in the
interests of free speech and transparency.
