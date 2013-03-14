March 14 Here is a look at some of the national assets around Europe that could be or have been flagged for sale: For a story on European privatisations click: BELGIUM: - BNP Paribas. Belgium holds 10 percent in the French bank worth about 6 billion euros ($7.8 billion). Some banking sources see a possible sale within a year. - bpost - CVC is expected to float its 49 percent of state postal company bpost, but Belgium plans to keeps its 51 percent. BULGARIA: - Railway operator BDZ. Bulgaria has put on sale the operator's cargo unit, with binding bids expected in March. The privatisation agency has cut the unit's valuation to about 100 million levs ($65 million), industry sources said. - VMZ Sopot. Bulgaria may consider restarting the sale of the arms maker, which has debts of over 150 million levs. CZECH REPUBLIC: - Czech Airlines (CSA). The government has approved the sale of a 44 percent stake to Korean Air and expects the contract to be signed next month. GREECE: - Gaming group OPAP, gas operator DEPA/DESFA, refiner Hellenic Petroleum, Astir Palace resort, ferronickel producer LARKO, Hellenic Post, Cassiope real estate and regional airports are on the block for 2013. Greece expects to sell OPAP and DEPA/DESFA by early May 2013. It aims for proceeds of 2.5 bln euros in 2013 and 11 billion by end-2016. IRELAND: - Retail marketing and services arm of Bord Gais energy utility. Dublin is targeting 3 billion euros from state sales and expects to meet most of that from Bord Gais. - Aer Lingus. The government is to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus as well as some non-strategic power generation capacity of its other energy utility ESB. - Dublin also owns most of its banking sector and plans to sell its stakes back to private investors. NORWAY: - Property firm Entra. The government will cut its stake to 33.4 percent from 100 percent. No deadline has been set. Entra's portfolio of properties was worth an estimated 23.8 billion crowns ($5.5 billion). Debt was 17.3 billion crowns. PORTUGAL: - Lisbon aims to privatise mail service CTT, the cargo unit of national railway company Comboios de Portugal, parts of water utility Aguas de Portugal, the insurance arm of bank Caixa Geral de Depositos, airline TAP and broadcaster RTP. It has already beaten its target of raising 5.5 billion euros by end-2013, agreed as part of its bailout from the troika of EU/IMF lenders. ROMANIA: - Under an IMF deal the government must sell rail freight carrier CFR Marfa and list minority stakes in gas pipeline operator Transgaz, gas producer Romgaz, and power firms Hidroelectrica and Oltenia. It could earn 805 million euros from the minority stakes, based on data from investment fund Fondul Proprietatea, a shareholder in the firms. SWEDEN: - Nordea. Parliament has authorised the government to sell some or all of its 13.5 percent stake in the bank. - Airline SAS. Could sell some/all its 21.4 percent stake. - Sweden expects sales of listed shares to bring in about 15 billion crowns per year from 2013 through 2016. UK: - Royal Mail. A flotation is expected as early as Q3 of 2013, though CEO Moya Greene thinks Q1 2014 more likely. ($1 = 0.7687 euros) (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by David Cutler, Kylie MacLellan and Will Waterman)