* Retail property investment 4.6 bln eur in Q1 2012 -CBRE
* Lowest level in 8 years bar Lehman collapse period
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, May 23 Worsening political and economic
turmoil in the euro zone has knocked investment in Europe's
shopping centres and stores to its lowest level since the
collapse of Lehman Brothers investment bank in 2008, data
showed.
European retail property investment fell to 4.6 billion
euros ($5.9 billion) in the first quarter of 2012, down from
12.6 billion euros in the same period in 2011 and 9.3 billion
euros in the previous quarter, research from property
consultancy CBRE showed.
It was the lowest since the six-month period after Lehman
Brothers filed for bankruptcy in September 2008, a move that
sent financial markets into a tailspin, and was the sector's
worst performing quarter in eight years barring the period of
the U.S. bank's collapse, CBRE said.
Michael Haddock, CBRE's senior director of EMEA research,
said the market was hit by a lack of attractive stock, as owners
of the best quality properties sat on them amid the economic
uncertainty.
"There's nothing available of the quality that people want
to buy," he told Reuters. "The thing that would help retail
investment activity recover would be a renewed interest in
poorer quality retail assets, which would be predicated on an
economic recovery which at the moment we're not seeing."
Europe's debt crisis hit a new hurdle this month after the
Greek public rejected parties supporting the country's bailout
package at the polls, while the euro zone currency bloc appears
to be heading back into recession, having registered no growth
in the first quarter of this year.
Concerns over the tough retailing climate has spurred
property investors to pare back their interest in riskier,
poorer quality retail properties in favour of large shopping
centres that dominate their catchment area.
A major stake in British Land's Meadowhall shopping
centre in Sheffield, UK, is the only prime mall asset up for
sale in Europe, CBRE said. It has attracted interest from
Norway's sovereign wealth fund and the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, three sources familiar with the talks said.