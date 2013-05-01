ATHENS May 1 Trains and ferries were cancelled
and hospital staff walked off the job in Greece on Wednesday as
workers marked May Day with a strike against harsh austerity
required by the country's foreign lenders.
Elsewhere, Turkish riot police fired water cannon and tear
gas to disperse crowds gathering in central Istanbul for a rally
on what has become a traditional labour holiday.
Greece's 24-hour walkout was called by its two major public
and private sector unions. It is the latest in a long line of
strikes and protests in the debt-laden country ravaged by its
sixth year of recession and popular fury over wage and spending
cuts.
"Our message today is very clear: Enough with these policies
which hurt people and make the poor poorer," Ilias Iliopoulos,
general secretary of public sector union ADEDY, told Reuters.
"The government must take back the austerity measures,
people can't take it anymore."
About 1,000 policemen were deployed in central Athens to
handle any violence during the rallies, though participation is
expected to be well below the levels of major protests last year
when as many as 100,000 Greeks marched to the central Syntagma
square chanting slogans.
Demonstrators began to slowly gather in central squares in
Athens to rally before marching to parliament, the site of
frequent clashes between police and protesters in recent years.
Unions expected turnout to be low with the traditional May 1
holiday falling just a few days before Greek Orthodox Easter,
which meant public schools were shut and many workers had
already left for vacation.
Public transport in Athens was disrupted with buses and
subways halted, while ships and ferries stayed docked at ports
after seamen also walked off the job. Bank and hospital workers
also joined the one-day strike.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has sought to maintain
a hard line against striking workers in a bid to show European
Union and International Monetary Fund lenders - as well as the
public - that he is determined to push through unpopular
reforms.
The lenders' decision to disburse long-delayed aid last year
has eased fears that Greece could go bankrupt and be forced to
leave the euro zone, but the country still faces deep challenges
from a volatile social climate and domestic opposition to a
reform programme that includes firing civil servants.
In Istanbul, thousands of police were stationed across the
city centre to block access to the main Taksim square as crowds
of protesters converged in different parts of the city early in
the morning attempting to storm police barricades.