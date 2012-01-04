* Decisions on euro zone credit ratings likely soon
governments have both come to accept that the era when leading
euro zone countries enjoyed the very best sovereign debt ratings
is nearing an end, but a downgrade could shake Paris far harder
than it does Berlin.
Markets have been bracing for a cut in the triple-A rating
of France and possibly other top-rated euro zone members since
Standard & Poor's warned in early December of a mass downgrade
due to concerns about the bloc's two-year old debt crisis.
Such a move in theory makes it more expensive for countries
to borrow, ruling out buying by certain types of investors as
well.
If S&P were to follow through in the coming weeks and slash
euro zone ratings across the board, economists say the financial
and political backlash would be tolerable, as it has been for
the United States since the rating agency controversially cut
its debt last August.
But if France suffers a downgrade before Germany, as another
rating agency Fitch has suggested, the level playing field that
has existed between Europe's two biggest economies could be
disrupted.
"There is a question about the balance of power if we see
France downgraded first," said Mark Wall, an economist at
Deutsche Bank in London.
"If we move to a world in which France is not triple-A, will
Germans see themselves as carrying the financial bags for the
rest of Europe? There may be a political impact at the national
level."
The impact in France, where President Nicolas Sarkozy faces
an uphill struggle to win a second term in a two-round April-May
election, would certainly be greater if Paris gets hit first.
France is seen as the most vulnerable of the six triple-A
euro zone states because of its debt and deficit levels, and
worries about its ability to meet its own targets for cutting
them.
TURNAROUND
Sarkozy carried out a public relations turnaround in
December, claiming that losing the AAA would not be a disaster
for France, having earlier vowed to defend the country's
top-tier badge to the end.
Yet a possible one-notch, or even two-notch cut, could be
devastating to the image he is pushing of himself as the person
best placed to manage the deepening euro zone debt crisis and
pull France's anaemic economy back on track as he heads into the
final months of a campaign trailing Socialist rival Francois
Hollande in the polls.
France's decline as a global economic power has become a
major theme of the April 22 election and Sarkozy is hoping that
his euro zone firefighting alongside Germany's Angela Merkel
will win him plaudits with voters.
But a downgrade by S&P, Moody's or Fitch, which are all
scrutinising France, could fuel doubts about whether he can fix
France's problems, after his 2007 campaign pledge to bring down
rampant unemployment was derailed by the 2008-09 financial
crisis.
"It's easier if everyone gets downgraded at once rather than
just France," said Jacques Cailloux, an economist at RBS in
London.
"If you still have triple-A countries in Europe it's easy
for investors to justify buying those assets instead of others.
That would be more difficult for France, politically and
financially."
END OF ERA
In Berlin, officials seem relaxed about the prospect of a
cut. As the euro zone's biggest economy and top safe-haven,
Germany may actually see its borrowing costs fall in the event
of an across-the-board downgrade -- as they did in the United
States following the S&P cut last year.
One senior German official told Reuters that it was time for
Europe to accept that it faces the "end of the triple-A era".
And top government officials have signalled in private for
weeks that they are prepared to accept a cut in the triple-A
rating of the euro zone's rescue fund -- the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) -- if France and other countries are
cut.
In France, the big question is whether a downgrade would
have an impact on policy after the election.
Sarkozy's conservative government rushed through two budget
cutting packages in 2011 as it grappled to keep rating agencies
at bay.
But most economists say a further austerity push is all but
inevitable this year if France is to stick to promises to cut
its public deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP) in 2012 so that it can respect an EU-imposed limit of 3.0
percent in 2013.
In a televised New Year's Eve address, Sarkozy vowed there
would not be another savings drive during his current term.
"Neither financial markets nor ratings agencies will dictate
France's policies," Sarkozy said in his speech.
Once the vote is out of the way, however, the victor may be
forced into more fiscal rigour by a downgrade, French economist
Jacques Delpla believes.
"If France finds itself with a double-A rating, there will
be no choice. Even Hollande will be forced to consolidate."