NEW YORK, July 9 Credit rating agency Egan-Jones
on Monday cut the sovereign ratings for both Austria and the
Netherlands, citing the ongoing euro zone sovereign debt crisis
and the help those countries will provide to prop up fellow
members of the monetary union.
The agency lowered Austria's rating to A from A-plus and cut
the rating on the Netherlands to A from AA-minus. Both ratings
have a negative watch.
Northern European countries will absorb the cost of shoring
up ailing neighbors, Egan-Jones said in separate statements on
each rating action.
And with Spain and potentially Italy looking for support,
"two major economies will switch from providers to users of
funds. Our view is that the longer the euro crisis continues,
the lower the ultimate recoveries," the statements read.
The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has roiled international
markets for more than two years, with investors worried that the
region's problems will drag on global growth for years to come.
Moody's Investors Service rates Austria Aaa with a negative
outlook. Standard & Poor's rates the nation AA-plus, also with a
negative outlook. Fitch Ratings has a AAA rating for Austria,
with a stable outlook.
The Netherlands is rated AAA by both Standard & Poor's and
Fitch Ratings, with a stable outlook from Fitch and a negative
outlook from S&P. Moody's Investors Service rates the country
Aaa, with a stable outlook.