NEW YORK, June 29 The summit of European leaders
held in Brussels this week eases near-term pressure on euro zone
sovereign ratings, Fitch Ratings said in a statement on Friday.
Euro zone leaders agreed to let their rescue fund inject aid
directly into stricken banks from next year and intervene in
bond markets to support troubled member states.
They also pledged to create a single banking supervisor for
euro zone banks based around the European Central Bank in a
landmark first step towards a European banking union that could
help shore up struggling member Spain.
"Eurozone leaders' decision to create a 'single supervisory
mechanism' for banks is an important step towards ensuring the
long-run viability of the euro," Fitch said in the statement.
"By weakening the link between the financial health of banks
and their domestic sovereign governments, it will enhance the
effectiveness of ECB monetary policies and moderate the vicious
cycle between sovereign and bank creditworthiness that has been
a pernicious feature of the eurozone debt crisis," the statement
added.