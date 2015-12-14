* Rating agency puts question mark over European Union unity
* Standard & Poor's says Brexit a threat
* Weaker bond between Germany and France also a problem
By Marc Jones and John O'Donnell
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Dec 14 European Union
countries' reluctance to integrate in the face of an influx of
refugees and with the possible departure of Britain from the
bloc could ultimately hurt creditworthiness, Standard & Poor's
said on Monday.
"Indications are mounting that the long process of
integration may have come to a halt," the credit rating agency
said in a report, outlining the risk of a 'disjointed' European
Union.
"In fact, signals are that it might be going into reverse,"
it said, citing the narrowly averted departure of Greece from
the euro currency area, a refugee crisis and a weakened
Franco-German partnership.
The European Union, which spans 28 states from Britain to
Malta, has been credited with dismantling borders, making it
easier for workers and money to move between countries.
But the arrival of hundreds of thousands of migrants is
threatening such passport-free travel as frontier controls are
reintroduced.
While Standard & Poor's said the influx of refugees, in
itself, would not hurt the creditworthiness of countries, it
questioned the political unity in Europe, a factor that it said
did pose a future credit risk.
"The refugee crisis has exposed how diverging national
interests can overshadow common responses," the agency wrote.
The agency referred to issues such as a British vote on
whether or not to remain in the EU as well as strained relations
between economically powerful Germany and neighbouring France.
"In the past, the so-called Franco-German axis has often
been forceful enough to overcome those spells of disunity," it
said.
"More recently, it appears ... that the axis does not work
as effectively together," it said, referring to diverging
economic trends in the two states. Both states have
traditionally been at the heart of the European Union.
It said that the refugee crisis and the recent Islamist
attacks in Paris in themselves are unlikely to have a direct
negative impact on European country credit ratings.
