By Marc Jones
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Feb 13 On Jan. 13, Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services cut the credit ratings of nine euro zone
countries, stripping France and Austria of their triple-A status
and ringing alarm bells in global financial markets about the
region's financial health.
The move swung the spotlight onto key figures at the ratings
agencies who make those decisions. Their snap upgrades or
downgrades of a country's debt influence entire nations'
borrowing costs and can even decide whether investors will lend
to them at all.
Moritz Kraemer, the lead analyst in S&P's European
downgrades, has long toiled in obscurity and has avoided taking
a big public profile as he monitors Europe's next move from a
Frankfurt office tower.
But his decisions have huge impact. Since 2007, Kraemer and
his team of little-known economists at S&P's European sovereign
debt team have downgraded euro zone countries 36 times.
That wave of cuts has earned Kraemer a nickname among some
policymakers: "Mr Scissorhands", a reference to the U.S. fantasy
film "Edward Scissorhands", which told the story of an
artificial man who had scissors instead of hands.
Kraemer declined to be interviewed for this article. S&P
said they wanted to underline that their ratings decisions were
taken by committee and were not moves made by individuals.
The agency's sensitivity is understandable. Ratings agencies
were heavily criticised after the 2008 financial crisis and have
been under fire again in Europe because of their decisions.
A 2011 U.S. Senate investigation reported that ratings
agencies downgraded risky mortgage bonds in 2007, only months
after they deemed the securities to be comparable to Treasury
bills. The inquiry also said ratings agencies worried they would
lose fees if they gave lower grades for mortgage bonds.
In announcing the downgrade of much of Europe, Kraemer
defended the ratings cuts and criticised Europe's leaders for
not doing enough to address the region's debt crisis. "The
policy initiatives taken by European policymakers in recent
weeks may be insufficient to fully address ongoing systemic
stresses in the euro zone," Kraemer said at the time.
Colleagues say that is typical of Kraemer, who speaks
English, German, French and Spanish.
"I'm sure like anybody else he doesn't like to face such
harsh public criticism, but that is part of the role and I think
he is the right person for the job during such difficult times,"
said Michael Zlotnik, S&P's former head of EMEA bank ratings who
worked alongside Kraemer at the firm for a decade up until 2011.
"He doesn't let himself be dragged under by the public storm."
STUDIES IN POVERTY, EMERGING ECONOMIES
Kraemer, who grew up in Germany, earned his doctorate at
Goettingen University in central Germany. At Goettingen, his
world was far removed from the creditworthiness of the euro
zone. He studied developing country economics. His studies and
papers encompassed subjects including tropical deforestation and
how railway projects could reduce poverty in Africa.
"He was very engaged in third-world issues and development
economics. That was originally his main interest, how to
overcome poverty," said Hermann Sautter, Kraemer's professor
both at Goettingen and in Frankfurt where Kraemer did his
undergraduate studies.
Sautter, who said Kraemer was one of the best students he
ever taught, asked him to join him at a new post at Goettingen
where Kraemer worked as his research assistant and pursued his
doctorate.
"I really could rely on him in every aspect and delegate
nearly everything to him," Sautter said. "I had the very best
impression of him in a human sense, a personal sense and an
intellectual sense."
Sautter recalls that an ambitious Kraemer completed his
thesis in just six months because he had a deadline to start a
new role in Washington. Despite the ultra-quick turnaround the
thesis "was excellent," Sautter said.
After a stint in Washington at the Inter-America Development
Bank, which provides funding for Latin American and Caribbean
projects, Kraemer joined S&P's London office in 2001 as a
sovereign analyst. Within two years, he had become head of S&P's
European analysts before being promoted to oversee Europe, the
Middle East and Africa in 2006. The new job allowed him to
return home to Frankfurt.
Today, Kraemer oversees a team of a dozen economists - many
have backgrounds in academia and banking - from a sober,
off-white office on the 27th floor of one Frankfurt's tallest
office towers. The building offers a view of the Main river
cutting through Frankfurt toward the Rhine in one direction and
the forested Taunus hills in the other.
Kraemer's euro zone analysts are scattered throughout
Europe- and as far afield as Dubai. His Frankfurt-based Middle
East chief also studied under professor Sautter in Goettingen
and was someone he himself taught during his time as Sautter's
assistant and handpicked for S&P. Kraemer's analysts visit the
countries they rate at least once a year to meet with political
and finance officials, central bankers and transport and union
leaders.
POLITICAL BACKLASH
When an analyst recommends a rating change, they present
their assessment to a secretive rating committee of between five
and 10 experienced analysts who approve or reject the change.
Kraemer sat alongside Michael Zlotnik, the former head of S&P's
Europe, Middle East and Africa bank ratings team, on various
rating committees.
"Moritz can be firm and he can be intense" in the meetings,
Zlotnik said. "And believe me, such discussions in committee can
become very, very intense."
It is a delicate business that puts Kraemer and his team in
a no-man's land: Downgrade too late, and critics charge S&P has
moved too slowly. Criticizing a country wins the ire of
politicians.
A downgrade by S&P can create a vicious cycle by ratcheting
up borrowing costs for countries already struggling to renew
debt. Recently published European Central Bank research said
that each one-notch downgrade by S&P between 2008 and 2011 had
added some 1 percent to Greece's borrowing costs on average.
S&P's cuts started in earnest in 2009 with Greece, Portugal
and Spain in the initial flurry of moves. By 2010, Greece's
credit ratings had sunk to a point where the ECB was forced to
change its rules to ensure banks could use Greek bonds as
collateral for loans, a move that helped prevent Greece's
financial system from imploding.
In September 2011, Kraemer and his team downgraded Italy by
one notch to A/A-1, incensing euro zone officials. At the time,
Italian leaders were in the midst of hammering out a budget of
cost cutting and wage reforms to stabilize the country.
Then-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said S&P's move was
influenced by "political considerations" and that the downgrade
was "dictated more by newspaper stories than by reality."
Ratings agencies, criticized for being too slow to recognize
the 2008 crisis, are now criticized by European policymakers for
being overzealous. S&P's downgrade of Italy in September came
without warning - and just three days after rival Moody's had
said it planned to downgrade the country.
"You hear on the grapevine that there is a lot of pressure
internally (at S&P) to be the first mover," said one head of
sovereign ratings at one of S&P's main rivals.
According to the recent ECB analysis, The downgrade of Italy
back in September widened the difference between 10-year Italian
and German bonds to 4 percent. That gap today is at 3.6 percent.
S&P hasn't avoided embarrassing stumbles. In November, S&P
mistakenly announced it had downgraded France. The agency
subsequently blamed the error on the fact that a computer
analysis had misinterpreted a change to banking sector
information. The error rattled markets, sending the
French/German spread to a record 1.9 percent.
In December, Kraemer and his team told Europe's leaders that
they needed to take action to reduce the region's indebtedness.
Political leaders angrily disputed the critique. French finance
minister Francois Baroin said S&P had ignored a decision by
France and Germany to change European rules in order to force
euro zone countries to tackle their debt.
"We had a conference call with them (S&P) on Dec. 7 and they
made it very clear then that there would be downgrades of
several euro zone countries, including Italy, unless something
very unexpected happened in terms of euro zone governance," one
top Italian treasury official who requested anonymity, told
Reuters.
On the afternoon of Jan. 13, a Friday, Kraemer and his team
did just as they had warned, downgrading the credit ratings of
debt issued by nine European countries. France was downgraded
from the coveted triple A to AA+. S&P cut the ratings of Italy,
Spain, Portugal and Cyprus by two notches. The move put Italy on
the same BBB+ level as Kazakhstan, and sent Portugal into junk
status.
Kraemer, appearing on CNBC after the downgrade, said: "We
are not reacting to political pressure. We are reacting and
responding to our published - and what we think, very
transparent, sovereign criteria - demands us to do."
Those who know the 45 year-old Kraemer say the CNBC comments
sum up his style.
Kraemer's old professor remains a supporter.
"Nearly every week I read negative things in the newspapers
about Standard & Poor's and Moritz Kraemer," Sautter said. "I
really can't understand these critical comments because I know
Moritz Kraemer as a very responsible, objective man and he bases
his judgment only on reliable data. It is not in his nature to
be subjective or biased. I completely trust his judgment."
Those who have worked directly with Kraemer also have a high
opinion of him and reject any suggestions of a political agenda.
"He is extremely competent and a first-class expert in
government ratings," said one northern euro zone government
official that has regular dealings with S&P and Kraemer.
Another described him simply as "normal," adding he was
"quite formal" in terms of interaction but "polite and
courteous."
The consensus opinion of those interviewed for this article
was overwhelmingly favourable. One top Italian treasury official
singled him out as one of the few he respected at S&P.
"Kraemer used to come until 4 or 5 years ago, but since he
got promoted he has always sent subordinates. He was always very
negative on Italy but he was good - well prepared and competent.
The people after him haven't been of the same quality," he said.
"He always tended to focus on Italy's weaknesses rather than
our strengths, but he was good."