* Greek exit would trigger review of all euro-area ratings
* Developments in Spain's bank sector have negative
implications
(Adding Moody's analyst comment, detail)
By Daniel Bases and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, June 8 Moody's Investors Service said
on Friday that a Greek exit from the euro could pose a threat to
the currency's existence.
In addition, developments in Spain's banking sector that may
require a European rescue package have negative credit-rating
implications for the sovereign, Moody's said in a statement.
"Were Greece to leave the euro, posing a threat to the
euro's continued existence, we would need to review all
euro-area sovereign ratings, including those of the Aaa
nations," the rating agency said.
A Greek euro-zone exit would particularly affect the
sovereign ratings of Cyprus, Portugal, Ireland, Italy and Spain,
Moody's said.
"Some (other) members of the European Union could also be
affected, given the strong financial and trade linkages that
exist between the members of the monetary union and the European
Union," Yves Lemay, a Moody's sovereign credit analyst in
London, told Reuters.
Greeks head back to the polls on June 17 for a parliamentary
election after an inconclusive vote on May 6. If they vote for
socialist parties that have rejected the terms of a 130
billion-euro bailout plan, this could ultimately lead to Greece
leaving the euro.
Should an agreement between whatever Greek government is
formed and its international creditors be reached, Moody's said
euro area ratings would generally hold at current levels for the
time being.
Greece is rated just above default by Moody's at C, while
Standard & Poor's gives it a CCC rating, similar to Fitch
Ratings.
SPANISH BANKING WOES
Spain is expected to ask the euro zone for help with
recapitalizing its banks this weekend, sources in Brussels and
Berlin told Reuters on Friday. It would be the fourth country to
seek assistance since Europe's debt crisis began.
Lemay said that should that happen, Moody's would assess the
program and terms of any help for Spanish banks "and then at
that point conclude on whether there is a need to make any
necessary adjustments."
Moody's said Spain's banking sector crisis is largely
specific to the country itself and would not pose a major source
of contagion to other euro area countries.
However, Italy, much like Spain, shares a growing funding
reliance on the European Central Bank through its banks.
"The European Central Bank's role as a temporary liquidity
provider cannot resolve tensions in the funding markets over the
medium term, and has not done so," Moody's said in its report.
"The temporary calm induced by the ECB Long Term Refinancing
Operation (LTRO) has dissipated, while the pronounced trend in
re-nationalization of government bond and other funding markets
continues to expose peripheral countries to the loss of market
access," Moody's said.
Spain is rated A3 with a negative outlook by Moody's,
putting it one notch above the BBB-plus rating with a negative
outlook from S&P. Fitch on Thursday slashed Spain's credit
rating by three notches to BBB with a negative outlook, putting
it two notches below Moody's.
Moody's said the information regarding the state of the
Spanish banking system and the increasing probability of Greece
leaving the euro area represent material changes not currently
encapsulated in its ratings.
(Addtional reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Dan Grebler,
Andrew Hay and David Brunnstrom)