LONDON Ratings firm Standard & Poor's came under fire from policymakers on Tuesday for warning it could cut euro zone countries' ratings, including those of Germany and France, just days before a make-or-break EU summit.

The agency threatened an unprecedented mass downgrade on 15 of the euro zone's 17 member states, and said it was therefore reviewing the triple-A rating of the euro zone rescue fund, which has been used to bail out Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

S&P's comments - and their timing - may fuel the European drive for regulation governing ratings and rating agencies.

"S&P appear a bit like a comic book villain. You can almost hear them shouting 'We will destroy you all ... ha ha ha ha'," said Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income at Evolution Securities.

Policymakers criticised rating agencies' past performance and expressed frustration about the timing of the latest announcement as they work against the clock, seeking ways to defuse speculation that euro zone crisis is escalating towards a break-up.

"The agencies were one of the motors of the crisis in 2008. Are they becoming a motor in the current crisis? That's a real question we all need to think about," European Central Bank policymaker Christian Noyer told a conference on corporate finance in Paris.

A senior S&P official said the agency was merely fulfilling its duty to investors.

Any downgrade from triple-A would be almost certain to boost government borrowing costs that have already risen across most of the euro zone and made it increasingly expensive for governments to raise funds, compounding their fiscal difficulties.

The S&P bombshell came the day after the leaders of France and Germany agreed a master plan for imposing budget discipline across the euro zone and after Italy and Ireland pushed through austerity measures.

"I am not unsettled by this, but I am astonished, after the significant efforts in recent days to overcome the crisis, such as savings programmes in Italy and Ireland," Jean-Claude Juncker, chairman of the group of euro zone finance ministers, told Deutschlandfunk radio.

"It is a wild exaggeration and also unfair," Juncker added.

French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said S&P's announcement had not taken into consideration Monday's Franco-German proposals to push through treaty changes.

Rating agencies were heavily criticised for their failure to flag the risks building in the subprime mortgage market before the bursting of a global credit bubble tipped the world economy into recession in 2008.

Asked more than once about the timing of the warning, Moritz Kraemer, S&P's head of sovereign credit ratings for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: "Our role is to assess the risks to capital markets and investors and to call those risks as we see them developing."

The EU summit, he said, was an opportunity to break the perception that policy response so far has been largely defensive and piecemeal.

The European Central Bank had played a constructive role but would only feel comfortable doing more after politicians took the first step.

The ECB has so far resisted pressure to ramp up its intervention in government bond markets. President Mario Draghi signalled last week the bank may be prepared to get more aggressive if politicians start the euro zone on a path towards fiscal union.

For some, the silver lining was that S&P's threat could help French and German leaders force through a change to the European Union treaty at the summit this week.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Additional Reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris, Alexandra Hudson in Berlin and Marc Jones in Frankfurt; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)