* 10 more plants must close by 2020 if rates are to increase
* Rising imports outpacing costly attempts to upgrade
* Mediterranean plants seen vulnerable to Middle East
ramp-up
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Sept 25 European refiners, in a
desperate battle for survival, are investing in costly upgrades
or trying to close plants that bleed the most money, but
industry experts say their efforts fall short of what is needed
to make the industry profitable.
Some 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity has shut
since 2008, with the loss of Coryton in Britain, Harburg in
Germany and Berre l'Etang in France, to name a few, but the
industry is still struggling to make decent returns.
"2015 will be a very difficult year for global refining,
especially in Europe," said David Wech, managing director at JBC
Energy, speaking at the 2014 Platts European Refining Summit in
Brussels on Tuesday.
Patrick Pouyanne, president of the refining and chemicals
division at Total, said Europe needs to cut refining
capacity by at least another 10 percent by 2020 to restore a
utilisation rate of 85 percent, the level at which the market is
seen as balanced.
"At least 10 refineries have to be shut down by the end of
2020," or cuts of 1.5 million to 2 million bpd, he said at the
summit. "It's difficult, but this is the reality of the market
in Europe."
Total and Eni are reviewing refining activities in
their home markets of France and Italy but face strong
opposition to closures from trade unions.
Following the closure of its Dunkirk plant in September
2009, Total promised not to shut any more plants in France for
the next five years. In August this year, its chief executive
said it did not plan to shut any refinery completely but might
reduce capacity.
Eni also said in August that it wanted to cut its refining
business by more than half, with Gela, Livorno and Taranto
understood to be at risk.
Meanwhile, Hungarian oil and gas company MOL is
looking to downsize further following the closure of its Mantova
plant in Italy at the start of this year.
Miika Eerola, group senior vice president, downstream
production, told the summit, "We have done some of our asset
rationalisation ... and we will do some more."
Its Sisak refinery in Croatia is currently idled, but the
Croatian government is fighting against a permanent closure. MOL
operates Sisak through its 50 percent stake in INA,
whilst the Croat government owns close to 45 percent.
The drawn-out process of closing capacity in Europe means
that shutdowns always lag behind the contraction in demand
requirements as transport vehicles improve their mileage per
gallon of fuel.
Isabelle Muller, director general of French refining
industry association UFIP, said France had cut refining capacity
by about 24 percent between 2007 and 2013 but that gasoline
demand had fallen further than production.
BUYING INTEREST AND UPGRADES
At the same time, independent investors such as Gary Klesch
and trading houses such as Gunvor have granted reprieves to some
plants that had looked marked for closure.
"Some closures could be forced through, but the problem is
we are still seeing buying interest," said Wech, referring to
Klesch's recent purchase of Murphy Oil's Milford Haven
plant in Wales.
"The market will only see capacity consolidated if it is
firmly converted into (storage) terminals. You could argue that
in Eastern and South-Eastern Europe there is a lot of capacity
which is de facto consolidated, but it doesn't really count
because it could start up again at any time."
Some European refiners, rather than be forced to the wall,
have fought back by making expensive investments to boost
high-value middle distillates production.
Unfortunately, this year Europe has been flooded with diesel
from the United States and Russia, keeping margins under
pressure. As a result, refineries that upgraded have not yet
reaped the benefits, Pouyanne said.
This has not deterred majors such as Total and ExxonMobil
, however, which both have billion-dollar
projects underway to reduce the output of low value,
high-sulphur products in favour of middle distillates.
They will face stiff competition from the likes of new
plants Jubail, Yanbu and Ruwais in the Middle East
and Paradip in India, all expected to ramp up
over the next 12 months.
Olivier Jakob, an oil analyst at Petromatrix, said Yanbu in
Saudi Arabia would be "an interesting one to watch" in terms of
its impact on European distillate balances due to its proximity
to the Mediterranean and the fact it is expected to yield 66
percent diesel.
Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, said the
additional distillates production should further encourage
capacity cuts in the Mediterranean to rebalance the market.
(editing by Jane Baird)