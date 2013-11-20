* Refinery margins hit as Middle East unrest raises crude prices

* Shale boom turns U.S. into big diesel exporter

* European margins for gasoline, diesel fall simultaneously

* Refiners reducing stocks

By Lin Noueihed, Ron Bousso and Claire Milhench

LONDON, Nov 20 European refiners are battling to salvage what is poised to be one of their worst years on record, slashing production, running down crude oil stocks and idling loss-making plants as a new raft of closures loom.

Middle East unrest means the price of crude oil, which refiners convert into motor and heating fuel, has remained stubbornly high this year, squeezing profit margins amid weak demand as European economies struggle to maintain growth.

At the same time, larger, state-of-the-art refiners in the United States, Middle East and Asia also enjoy cheaper feedstock, giving them a head start in the race for markets.

The flurry of challenges is likely to prompt more closures, with top traders and analysts saying they expect up to two million barrels per day of European refining capacity or around 15 percent to disappear by 2020.

"The outlook is grim and we don't see 2014 getting much better," said Jonathan Leitch, senior oil analyst at resources industry consultancy Wood Mackenzie. "You cannot afford to keep operating refineries at these levels... We are going to have to see more closures of European refineries in 2014."

Sixteen European refineries, accounting for 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity, have been mothballed since 2008, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Europe's capacity stood at around 16 million bpd in 2012.

First to fall in the next round of closures could be ageing and unsophisticated plants in the Mediterranean that need heavy investment and struggle to adapt to changing market conditions.

Cepsa's 88,000 bpd refinery in Tenerife has been shut for four months as it could not generate profit.

The Spanish firm said last week it would reopen the plant for a few weeks but only to burn remaining crude stocks as it costs money to store them. Past that, it would remain shut until margins improve

Hellenic Petroleum's Thessaloniki refinery in northern Greece is also idle due to economic conditions, a source close to the matter said last week.

Traders say that unless margins improve, those two plants could face the same fate as MOL Group's 52,000 bpd Mantua refinery in Italy. The Hungarian owner said last month it would convert the plant into storage.

Even for Italy's Saras, which runs the relatively sophisticated and efficient 300,000 bpd Sarroch refinery in Sardinia, the second half of 2013 was challenging.

Though Sarroch's margins have significantly outperformed the benchmark average for Mediterranean refiners, it cut crude processing by about 10 percent in the third quarter and expects to keep a similar throughput until the end of the year.

"We ran at about 90 percent instead of 100 and this is due to the very tough conditions," Massimo Vacca, head of investor relations and financial communications at Saras, told Reuters.

"If we had a negative refining margin like the average European plant, we would have temporarily halted production. However, we expect our refinery to return to full operating capacity in 2014."

REDUCING STOCK AS MARGINS SINK

European crude processing runs for September fell to their lowest level since April 1991 and October figures are set to be even lower, prompting the IEA to slash its forecast for fourth quarter global refinery crude processing runs by 555,000 bpd.

At the same time, refining margins in northwest Europe and the Mediterranean sank into negative territory in August and September. They only marginally improved in October, despite seasonal maintenance that has curbed output.

"I don't think we've ever seen margins run to such levels during seasonal maintenance," said Toril Bosoni, senior oil analyst at the IEA, the West's energy watchdog.

"Normally when European and Russian refineries are in maintenance you see margins rise, but the U.S. imports offset all that and I don't see that changing."

Gross refining margins for Brent crude oil are expected to average $1.10 a barrel for 2013, compared with $4.10 a barrel in 2012, according to Wood Mackenzie.

And Mediterranean refiners that partly rely on Russian crude have again fared worse as Urals prices have been high due to low Iraqi supplies and sanctions on Iranian oil.

A lack of forward buying in the North Sea crude oil market over the last six weeks has added to growing evidence that refiners are quietly delaying their return from maintenance.

November cargoes have been slow to clear, raising expectations that refiners will simply try to run down crude stocks for the end of the year to improve their balance sheets.

"Companies would rather have cash than inventory... Cash looks more attractive for end-of-year results," a trader said.

Refiners are also struggling to clear surpluses of refined oil products as consumer demand in Europe remains week.

Industry monitor Euroilstock showed a build in crude and product stocks, even as their crude intake fell.

EUROPE'S GASOLINE GLUT

The challenges facing European refining go beyond market vagaries: they are also structural.

Europe's refineries, many of which were built in the 1960s and 1970s, were originally geared to meet the region's demand for gasoline. As motorists have shifted to more efficient diesel in recent decades, Europe has been left with a surplus of gasoline and shortage of diesel made up by imports.

Excess European gasoline traditionally found an outlet in the United States but demand there has shrunk since the 2008 financial crisis and with moves towards more efficient cars.

At the same time, U.S. refiners have reaped the benefits of the shale boom that has provided abundant and cheap feedstocks.

U.S Gulf Coast refineries started exporting record volumes of diesel to Europe in September, covering any shortages that would have occurred due to lower regional output. That means refinery profit margins, known as crack spreads, have declined for both gasoline and middle distillates like diesel.

"When gasoline cracks were weak in the past you had middle distillates cracks offsetting that. But we haven't seen that this time round because of the large inflow of gasoil and diesel from the United States, Russia and Asia," Leitch said.

Faced with a glut, European refiners have in recent weeks been forced to slash production at their gasoline units.

One of the main reasons more companies have not already shuttered unprofitable plants, said Saras' Vacca, are strict European cleanup rules that make the process cumbersome.

European refiners have lobbied the European Union to standardise rules and make it easier for loss-making plants to close down while creating incentives for refiners that want to invest to improve competitiveness.

The EU is conducting a "fitness check" of the European refining sector that is due to be completed in 2014.

"We're moderately optimistic on the outcome of this process, because the EU recognised the strategic role of its refining industry in order to guarantee energy security," Vacca said. "Europe cannot afford to let this industry shut down and shift to other continents."