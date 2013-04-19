* Gasoline exports to U.S. set to decline sharply

* Domestic European demand weakens

* New refineries in Middle East threaten European export markets

By Ron Bousso

LONDON April 19 Squeezed between shrinking exports to the United States, game-changing giant Middle East refineries and dwindling domestic demand, more European refineries are likely to face the axe.

High maintenance costs and declining margins have led in recent years to a dramatic consolidation in Europe's refining industry, which today counts around 130 plants.

The Petit Couronne refinery in northern France was the latest to shut down after a court rejected two takeover offers for the 84-year-old 162,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery on Tuesday.

"The industry has to restructure and by default it will restructure if you've got such a tail of poor refineries because people will not continue investing in them," said Volker Schultz, CEO of Essar Oil U.K. which operates the Stanlow refinery in northwest England.

Demand for refined product in Europe is set to decline by 170,000 bpd every year over the coming five years, leading to the closure of two small refineries or one large refinery, according to JBC Energy.

"There is going to be steady consolidation in the European refinery industry, specially in eastern and southern Europe," according to David Wech, managing director at JBC Energy.

Since 2009, some 1.8 million bpd of European capacity has been mothballed, with some 600,000 bpd of closures in 2012, leaving only 10.7 million bpd of operating capacity in the European Union plus Norway.

"Declining demand in Europe in conjunction with the economic recession, new refineries in the Middle East and Asia are the main reason why the competitive edge is coming under pressure," a European industry official said.

Oil major Shell announced this week that it was considering the sale of the bulk of its downstream business in Italy, following the recent sale of refineries in Britain and Germany.

Overall European refining margins, or cracks, averaged at $5.46 a barrel in March, compared with $22.83 a barrel in the United States, where refiners enjoy significantly lower crude prices.

CLOSING WINDOW

While unable to meet all of Europe's growing demand for diesel, refineries produce an excess of gasoline which is exported predominantly to the United States.

European refiners have for decades seen margins boosted by gasoline exports, or arbitrage, to the U.S. East Coast, where refining capacity has been limited due to high costs.

But lower demand in the wake of the financial crisis, higher vehicle fuel efficiency and more modern refineries in the U.S. Gulf Coast have made the arbitrage much less profitable.

"It is pretty clear that demand for gasoline won't reach its 2006-2007 peak again," said Bill Day, spokesman for U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp., which operates the Pembroke refinery in Britain.

New pipelines, such as the Colonial which links the Gulf Coast to the East Coast, further erode the need for imports.

From an average of around 320,000 bpd in the first quarter of 2013, European exports to the East Coast could become minimal within 3 years, according to analyst Philip Verleger.

"If the (East Coast's) use continues to decline by 4 percent annually, these exports (from Europe) could drop to around 200,000 bpd in 12 months, 100,000 bpd in 24 months and essentially zero in 36 months," said Verleger.

Analysts at JBC Energy however forecast the trans-Atlantic arb to shrink by a 150,000 bpd over the next five years but not disappear.

But it's not all bad news for European refineries that are finding growing demand in West Africa and the Middle East.

The cards are however set to be reshuffled again over the coming years as massive refineries go on line in the Middle East Gulf.

State-run Saudi Aramco's Jubail joint venture with France's Total is the first of a trio of 400,000 bpd refineries due to open over the next five years.

"We will start looking at the Middle East not only as a crude supplier but also as a refined product supplier," said Salar Moradi, oil market analyst at FGE.

The new capacity is set to meet growing demand in the Middle East, replacing most requirements for imports from European by 2014.

"Europe has been supplying gasoline to Saudi, so once the refinery is running, the exports from Europe will diminish, though there will still be a market," Salar said.

Within three to four years, production in the region is set to outstrip local demand, when refineries will look for new outlets in the Mediterranean basin and Africa, putting them in direct competition with Europe's refineries.

"We are preparing ourselves for a poor environment," Essar's Schultz said. (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench and Simon Falush; editing by Keiron Henderson)