* Varo Energy's refining-storage-retail model mimics oil
majors
* Sees itself as more efficient 'mini-major'
* Top oil companies are retreating from European business
* Varo Energy seeking to expand its northern Europe turf
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, June 16 A fast-growing European oil
venture between the world's top energy trader Vitol and private
equity firm Carlyle Group is attempting to cash in where
the industry's biggest companies have struggled for years.
European oil companies, or "majors", such as Total
, BP and Royal Dutch Shell have
significantly downsized their European refining and distribution
businesses in recent years due to shrinking demand and an
ageing, oversized refining industry.
But for Swiss-based venture Varo Energy, combining refining
and other downstream assets with its central oil trading
business makes sense: by offering products and services across
the value chain on a smaller scale, it says it can reduce
inefficiencies that have weighed on the big oil companies.
"The key is to build more downstream presence and to
complement that with trading around the assets," said veteran
Dutch oil entrepreneur Marcel van Poecke, 55, who is managing
director of Carlyle International Energy Partners (CIEP) and the
driver behind the Varo model.
Founded in 2012, Varo was renamed Varo Energy after merging
last month with Dutch-based storage and trading company Argos.
The merged company controls businesses from oil production to
refineries to storage terminals and petrol stations, creating
what van Poecke says is a "mini-major" focused on a strip of
western Europe.
"You will see more coordinated trading around those assets
because now it becomes one company from Rotterdam up to
Switzerland," he said.
Trading houses like Vitol say that refineries and other
businesses can become inefficient after decades under the
ownership of big oil companies. By taking them over, traders can
make them leaner and lift profit margins, they say.
As oil majors seek to get rid of refineries and focus on
their more profitable upstream businesses, Varo Energy says it
is scooping up downstream assets at cheap prices.
"Major oil companies have been selling refineries to free up
capital for upstream ventures where they can make better margins
... (Traders) tend to get those refinery assets very cheap so
they don't weigh heavily on their books as working capital,"
said Steve Sawyer, downstream consultant at FGE.
"For a trader, having a refinery gives a physical outlet for
his oil to reduce his exposure in the market. It also gives him
information he might not have access to so, all in all, he has
better information that can help him make better decisions on
what crude to buy."
Varo originated when Vitol acquired the Cressier refinery in
Switzerland in 2012 from bankrupt refiner Petroplus. In 2013
Varo and Carlyle bought a 45 percent stake in the BayernOil
refinery in Bavaria, Germany, from Austrian oil company OMV
.
Varo Energy now focuses on inland markets in Europe that it
knows well and that have less exposure to competition. In
Switzerland, for example, it owns the only two oil refineries in
the country.
TRADING GAME
Shell, Total and BP have sold refineries in Britain,
Germany, France, Norway and the Czech Republic and have divested
large chunks of their retail systems in Norway and Britain.
Shell is still trying to sell assets in Denmark, while Total is
in the midst of restructuring its refining system.
The sharp drop in the oil price in the past year and
competition from trading houses such as Vitol, Trafigura
and Mercuria, has also prompted majors such as Total
and Shell to bring their refining and trading operations closer
together in order to drive profits.
Varo Energy bought Total's heating oil and diesel storage
and distribution business in Switzerland last year, and last
month it acquired German wholesale distributor Gekol.
Still, developing the company's "mini-major" concept will
not be without challenges. Europe's refining sector is expected
to come under increasing strain in the coming years as huge
refineries in the Middle East and Asia export bigger and bigger
volumes of products such as diesel and gasoline.
Varo Energy, which is also in oil production, will not
disclose its earnings or give a breakdown of its business.
Sawyer of FGE, however, says the company's expertise in trading
allows it to source products at good prices, not necessarily
from its own business, and maximise profit.
"Having control over the full value chain gives them a lot
of optionality to choose where to source to meet their demand at
the pump," said Sawyer.
"Trading is their game and they are likely to operate very
well in that field."
Van Poecke, whose previous ventures include co-founding
Petroplus in 1993, says Varo Energy aims to keep expanding its
footprint in northern Europe.
"The ambition is to do bolt-on acquisitions from here and
build a stronger presence in the markets where we are present.
Now we have a good footprint in Germany, in Switzerland, in
Holland, in Belgium, in northern France so I think that is a
good footprint with enough room to grow," he said.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)