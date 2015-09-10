LONDON, Sept 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Instead of
refugees crossing stormy seas in a dinghy, burrowing under
border fences and dodging hostile guards, a Swedish group wants
them to come to Europe an easier and cheaper way - by plane.
Refugees fleeing Syria's civil war spend thousands of
dollars on the hazardous journey to Europe, far more than a
plane ticket costs, but airlines prevent refugees from boarding
a plane because of a 2001 EU directive.
Many of those trying to reach Europe have died on the way,
either on flimsy, overcrowded boats, or while travelling
overland. Police found a truck in Austria last month which
contained the bodies of 71 refugees, many of them Syrian.
"It's senseless, we can't just sit and watch people die.
We're going to show that it doesn't have to be this way," said
Emad Zand, a co-founder of Refugee Air.
The organisation is raising money from individuals and firms
to charter a plane and fly some refugees to the European Union
before winter, co-founder Susanne Najafi said in a statement on
Thursday.
Half a million refugees may have arrived in Europe so far
this year, European Union chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker
said on Thursday. EU officials want to introduce mandatory
resettlement quotas, but some member states have resisted this.
SMUGGLERS
The EU "carriers' liability" rule forces airlines to pay the
costs of passengers who seek asylum when they arrive at their
destination but whose claims are rejected.
The text of European Council directive 2001/51/EC states
that this should not undermine refugees' right to flee
persecution under the United Nations 1951 convention on the
status of refugees.
But in practice, governments delegate enforcement of the
directive to airlines, which bar people without visas from
boarding flights because of the financial risk. This means they
cannot reach a European country to apply for asylum status.
"These policies push refugees into the hands of smugglers
who take advantage of their desperation," said Zand.
Refugee Air is working with NGOs to conduct "careful
pre-screening" of passengers to ensure those travelling will
have a viable asylum claim in the country to which they are
travelling.
Zand and Najafi were interviewed on Swedish television on
Thursday morning, while Swedish broadcaster Hans Rosling and
Angus Macneil, a Scottish nationalist member of Britain's
parliament, have supported the campaign on Twitter.
