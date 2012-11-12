LONDON Nov 12 European Union regulation
intended to ensure hedge funds and private equity groups cannot
threaten the global financial system by being "too big to fail"
could end up having the opposite effect.
Critics of the EU's Alternative Investment Fund Managers
Directive (AIFMD), which is expected to be finalised within
weeks, say that rather than drawing secretive asset managers
into the regulatory net as its architects intended, it will
actually concentrate risk in fewer hands.
The fear among many in the multi-billion dollar industry and
some of their advisors is that the cost of complying with the
rules could drive some smaller fund managers out of business or
force them out of Europe where the rules do not apply and where
they can continue to trade without scrutiny.
Mats Persson, director of independent think tank Open
Europe, which analyses EU policy, has some sympathy with this
view.
"The AIFMD will boost transparency, which is good, and that
is something the industry must learn how to live with. But I
cannot see how a lot of these other aspects are going to make
the market safer at all," he said.
A hedge fund running just a few thousand pounds in assets is
theoretically capable of suffering losses far greater than the
cash it manages, by mistiming or miscalculating bets.
Hedge fund managers have not been obliged to share the finer
details of their trades with anyone. This anonymity means market
participants often have no idea who they are betting against,
let alone how capable they are of paying out on a failed bet.
If one manager cannot pay out on a trade, it could spark a
chain reaction of losses in the portfolio of the investor on the
other side of the deal. Authorities fear such a failure could
cripple confidence across financial markets, as happened when
U.S. bank Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008.
A central plank of the new rules, which will be brought in
from July, involves money managers who market funds in the EU
being required to work with independent depositaries.
These are banks that, for a fee, track what the manager does
with clients' money and agree to cover investor losses in the
event of unauthorised trading.
Appointing a depositary is supposed to prevent a repeat of
last year's MF Global debacle, in which $1.6 billion of client
assets were allegedly used to top up bad bets that the
now-bankrupt broker had struck with its own money.
But it remains unclear how many funds or managers these
financial custodians will be willing to backstop, or how much
they might charge for the service.
"Depositaries have been pointing out that they are not
insurers. They cannot have unlimited liability on their balance
sheets," said Rory Gage, a director at financial consultant
Navigant, pointing out the huge responsibilities faced by
custodians like State Street Global Advisors and BNY Mellon.
Depositaries may charge fund managers high fees to take on
these risks. The Alternative Investment Managers Association
(AIMA) estimates the regulations will cost its industry as much
as 6 billion euros ($7.71 billion), mostly due to depositary
fees.
Compliance costs are likely to add to the pressures on funds
following a phase of poor performance and client exits.
While the focus on transparency, demanded in the aftermath
of the 2008 banking crisis and the collapse of the multi-billion
dollar Ponzi scheme run by hedge fund fraudster Bernard Madoff,
has been welcomed, commentators point out the rules will not
avert losses when authorised trades turn sour.
Stefaan De Rynck, a spokesman for Michel Barnier, the EU
financial services commissioner who championed the directive,
says the critics' fears are unfounded.
"We need stronger rules for hedge funds. Many investors lost
their money because of failing regulation and practices. At
times, no one seemed to monitor the use of investors' money, or
the value of investment titles," he said.
"The EU is taking similar measures as in the US and other
countries around the world to put stronger rules in place to
allow hedge funds to operate with sound standards and
practices."
Charles Muller, head of investment management regulation at
KPMG, pointed to a chink in the rules that fund managers could
use to their advantage.
If managers fail to comply with the directive, or choose to
move some of their funds to a non-EU regulated domicile, they
will forfeit the right to market products across the EU.
But funds will still be allowed to place units with
investors privately and sell funds to clients who seek out
investments under a loophole known as 'reverse solicitation'.
Echoing tactics used to curb excessive risk-taking at
bailed-out banks, the rules will also force asset managers to
rein in performance-related pay giving them yet another reason
to think about quitting the EU.
"The loser is the investor, the precise person regulators
are trying to protect. It is not clear at all how AIFMD is going
to tackle any systemic risk issues," said Nicola Meaden Grenham,
co-founder of Irish-based consultant Dumas Capital.