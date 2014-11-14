* Buffer aimed at avoiding run on funds in future crises
* Market argued funds would become unviable
* Negotiations deadlocked for more than a year
* Money market funds are a key element in the financial
system
By Carmel Crimmins
DUBLIN, Nov 14 European Union president Italy
has proposed scrapping plans to make money market funds build up
cash buffers against future crises, firing the opening shot in
renewed negotiations over how to regulate the 1 trillion euro
($1.25 trillion) sector.
Europe is trying to impose curbs on these funds to avoid the
kind of panicked withdrawal seen when U.S. bank Lehman Brothers
collapsed in 2008, but negotiations have been deadlocked after
industry bridled at the proposed buffer, arguing that it would
spark an exodus of investors and make the funds unviable.
Money market funds provide a deposit-like facility that buys
a wide range of corporate, bank and government securities,
providing a key source of short-term funding for companies,
banks and governments.
In what it described as a "compromise text", Italy this week
proposed the scrapping of plans drawn up by the EU's former
financial services chief Michel Barnier for funds that maintain
a fixed share price to hold a cash buffer equivalent to 3
percent of their assets.
But the Italian plan also narrowed the pool of potential
investors largely to retail buyers, who are less likely to cause
a run on a fund because they are slower to react to market
signals than better-informed corporate investors.
The funds, known as constant net asset value funds (CNAVs),
are attractive investments for big companies because they offer
a fixed value and a higher return than a bank deposit.
A source familiar with the negotiations said the compromise
text was just one contribution and there remains a long way to
go before Europe would be able to finalise its reforms.
No one from the Italian presidency was available for
immediate comment.
Neena Gill, a centre-left member of the European parliament,
is expected to publish her own proposal this month, to be
debated by the parliament's economic affairs committee before
going to a full parliamentary vote.
Gill has said she will study new U.S. rules on regulating
money market funds.
In its own compromise solution, the United States allowed
funds that are invested in government securities as well as
funds sold to retail investors to remain as CNAVs, while funds
that invested in corporate debt and sold to institutional
investors could not offer a guaranteed fixed return.
(1 US dollar = 0.8013 euro)
