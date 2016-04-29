(Adds more detail)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, April 29 Clearing houses for derivatives
in the European Union must use tougher assumptions when checking
their daily resilience to market shocks and defaults by members,
the bloc's securities watchdog said on Friday.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)
published the results of its first annual region-wide "stress
test" that covered 17 clearing houses in the EU.
The aim was to see how well the sector could withstand
market shocks and many members - typically banks - defaulting at
the same time, without destabilising the financial system or
needing taxpayer bailouts.
Clearing houses or central counterparties (CCPs) are set to
grow as regulators make clearing in the $550 trillion
derivatives market mandatory, raising concerns of a new breed of
"too big to fail" institutions.
Clearing houses like LCH.Clearnet, Eurex Clearing
and ICE Clear Europe stand between two sides
of a trade to ensure its completion even if one side goes bust.
"The results of the test shows that the system of EU CCPs
can overall be assessed as resilient to the stress scenarios
used to model extreme but plausible market developments," ESMA
said in a statement.
However, the daily stress testing that clearers conduct on
themselves is less tough than the minimum shocks set out in the
EU test, ESMA said.
Clearing houses will be asked to revise the "price shocks"
they use for the daily tests, which could indirectly lead to
higher margin or cash calls on members to back trades.
No individual clearing house was named.
Under more extreme test scenarios where more than 25
clearing members default, there were EU-wide losses of up to 4
billion euros ($4.6 billion).
Clearing houses in the EU have in total more than 150
billion euros in funds to call on in a crisis.
The results will be scrutinised by analysts to see if they
affect the planned merger of Deutsche Boerse and
London Stock Exchange Group which has raised the
prospect of big savings for customers by linking their clearing
houses.
ESMA said that following the stress test, clearers will also
be asked to check the creditworthiness of members who are also
members of other clearers.
Under EU rules, clearing houses must be able to withstand
its two biggest members defaulting.
"What these rules do not take into account is the
possibility of the knock-on effect across CCPs," ESMA Chairman
Steven Maijoor told reporters.
"We think at this stage the rules are robust and there is no
reason on the basis of this stress test to make changes to the
rules," Maijoor added.
No clearing house will be told by regulators to ask for more
margin from customers. Margin makes up 75 percent of a clearing
house's defences.
($1 = 0.8740 euros)
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn and Susan
Fenton)