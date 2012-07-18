* Siemens installs 74 pct of new capacity

* UK sees highest capacity growth

* Average turbine size rises 14.2 pct to 4 MW

LONDON, July 18 Germany maintained its pole position as Europe's top provider of offshore wind turbines as peers Siemens, REpower and Bard were the only companies to connect new turbines over the past six months, industry data showed on Wednesday.

Siemens remained well ahead of its German competitors, installing nearly three quarters of European offshore wind capacity that was connected to the electricity grid between January 1 and June 30, data published by the European Wind Energy Association (EWEA) showed.

REpower was in second place at 22 percent of installed capacity and Bard was third with 4 percent.

The German companies were most active in the UK, where 422 megawatts (MW) of newly connected offshore wind power capacity was installed, or 114 new turbines, the EWEA said.

Overall, European countries installed 50 percent more offshore wind capacity than the same time last year at 523 MW.

Christian Kjaer, chief executive of the EWEA, said: "Offshore wind power is increasingly attracting investors, including pension funds and other institutional and corporate investors, but it would be good to see more activity in southern Europe, where jobs, investments and growth are desperately needed."

The association is predicting a record year for European offshore wind, subject to weather and connection delays, with another 650 MW of capacity awaiting grid connection.

Average turbine size over the past six months rose by 14.2 percent over last year to 4 MW, indicating that technological advances are creating more efficient turbines. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Goodman)