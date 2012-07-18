* Siemens installs 74 pct of new capacity
* UK sees highest capacity growth
* Average turbine size rises 14.2 pct to 4 MW
LONDON, July 18 Germany maintained its pole
position as Europe's top provider of offshore wind turbines as
peers Siemens, REpower and Bard were the
only companies to connect new turbines over the past six months,
industry data showed on Wednesday.
Siemens remained well ahead of its German competitors,
installing nearly three quarters of European offshore wind
capacity that was connected to the electricity grid between
January 1 and June 30, data published by the European Wind
Energy Association (EWEA) showed.
REpower was in second place at 22 percent of installed
capacity and Bard was third with 4 percent.
The German companies were most active in the UK, where 422
megawatts (MW) of newly connected offshore wind power capacity
was installed, or 114 new turbines, the EWEA said.
Overall, European countries installed 50 percent more
offshore wind capacity than the same time last year at 523 MW.
Christian Kjaer, chief executive of the EWEA, said:
"Offshore wind power is increasingly attracting investors,
including pension funds and other institutional and corporate
investors, but it would be good to see more activity in southern
Europe, where jobs, investments and growth are desperately
needed."
The association is predicting a record year for European
offshore wind, subject to weather and connection delays, with
another 650 MW of capacity awaiting grid connection.
Average turbine size over the past six months rose by 14.2
percent over last year to 4 MW, indicating that technological
advances are creating more efficient turbines.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Goodman)