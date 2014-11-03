* Macro data had lowered expectations before results season
* Helped cyclicals in particular out-perform EPS forecasts
* Innovation and cost controls pay off in some sectors
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Nov 3 The European reporting season is
not turning into the rout investors feared as many of the
largest companies managed to navigate weak demand through cost
cuts and innovation to deliver earnings in line with or ahead of
downbeat forecasts.
Of the fifth of companies in the European Stoxx 600 index
that have reported so far, 60 percent have beaten earnings per
share (EPS) expectations, according to Thomson Reuters research,
compared with just 48 percent beat in a typical quarter.
Cyclical stocks -- whose performance is closely linked to
the economic cycle -- have delivered better results than
forecast after analysts downgraded their expectations in line
with growing fears over the state of the economy last month.
"We are not by any means saying we are suddenly seeing a
very strong growth environment for cyclicals but it's just that
perhaps the pessimism in estimates going into the number was a
little bit too much," said Dan Ison, head of pan-European
equities at Threadneedle Investments.
Defensive stocks -- companies like food and utilities whose
earnings fluctuate less with the economic cycle -- have
underperformed, particular those relying on emerging economies.
Companies more dependent on developed economies --
industrials and auto makers like Volkswagen -- are
defying the most gloomy predictions extrapolated from recent
economic data, helped a weaker euro making exports more
competitive and a recovering European car market.
The pan-European FTSEEurofirst 300 touched a
13-month low on Oct. 16 on fears for the global economy and of
deflation in the euro zone.
But Barclays said investors should feel "cautiously
optimistic about the Q3 season".
Since the start of the reporting season, Barclays said
shares were outperforming in cyclical sectors like autos,
capital goods, materials and oils, and were failing to keep up
in consumer staples and healthcare.
"This suggests investors have seen enough good news from
cyclicals to tempt them back," it said.
The proportion of companies beating expectations for EPS was
at three-and-a-half-year highs, the bank noted, and the median
EPS beat -- the amount the earnings exceeded expectations -- was
3 percent, higher than at any point since early 2012.
In the negative column are consumer goods companies, such as
British American Tobacco and Unilever, feeling
the pinch from slowing demand in emerging markets like China.
INNOVATION
Threadneedle's Ison said defensive stocks that had performed
well in recent months had not delivered the best results.
"It's not universal but where we have seen some stronger
numbers, it's typically in the more cyclical areas," he said.
For example, better-than-expected earnings for drugmaker
Bayer came more from its materials science unit --
which supplies high-tech polymers -- and innovation in crop
science products than from its pharmaceuticals, he said.
Ben Ritchie, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset
Management, said what was happening in the real world was
perhaps a bit better than economic data had indicated.
Last month, weak data, especially from Germany, were
extrapolated into expectations for corporate results, he said.
"There's a link but it's not necessarily one-to-one." Investors
had "sold first and asked questions later."
Will James, European investment director at Standard Life
Investments, said telecoms companies were reporting
better-than-expected numbers, as investment in faster 4G
services started to deliver.
Data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S (Institutional Brokers'
Estimate System) show the telecom services sector is expected to
have the highest revenue growth rate in the third quarter, of
13.7 percent, although the bottom line remains weak.
"Expectations have been sufficiently lowered for telcos to
start showing some top line recovery," James said.
Oil and gas is another sector where investors took one look
at the macro data -- the low oil price -- and feared the worse,
Aberdeen's Ritchie said. But ENI, Royal Dutch Shell
, Total and BP all beat expectations.
"We've seen better performance than expected in the
downstream, which a lot of people had forgotten about," Ritchie
said. Investors had not paid attention to elements under firms'
control, like operating costs and capital expenditure, he said.
"It's not easy out there," Ritchie said. "I'm sure next
quarter will be even tougher, when we are averaging $85-90 oil,
but actually they are doing the right things and not doing a bad
job."
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)