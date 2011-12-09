By Brenda Goh
LONDON Dec 9 A string of big-brand U.S.
retailers may curb their UK and European expansion plans,
deterred by the region's bleak consumer outlook and nervousness
over the unfolding sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone.
"With the economic conditions a lot of retailers are asking
themselves whether it's worthwhile to enter the UK (market)
given that it's very competitive and saturated," Robert Gregory,
research director of consultancy Planet Retail, said.
U.S. retailers to have added a note of caution to their UK
and Europe plans include homeware retailers Crate & Barrel and
Williams-Sonoma, clothing retailer Forever 21, and
Victoria's Secret owner Limited Brands, sources said.
The tempering of plans is a setback for the UK retail sector
which has seen several U.S. retailers target greater footprints
in that country, seeking to replicate the successes of Apple
and Abercrombie & Fitch and then access Europe.
Crate & Barrel has put its UK plans on hold until Europe's
debt crisis abates, a first source familiar with the matter
said.
Crate & Barrel Chief Executive Barbara Turf told a retail
property conference on Wednesday the company was "slowing down"
its international expansion plans, but that it hoped to open
stores in the UK in the next 3-4 years.
Cushman & Wakefield's head of cross border retail, Mark
Burlton, said U.S. retailers had been increasingly influential
and active players in the UK market.
"My instinct would tell me that U.S. retailers have been the
biggest takers of space in terms of square feet," Burlton said,
citing Forever 21, which opened large stores on London's Oxford
Street and in Westfield's Stratford City mall in 2011.
However, their increasing cautiousness has paralleled the
worsening European debt crisis, which has brought upheaval to
the governments of Greece and Italy and has sapped consumer
confidence across EU countries.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner was in Europe this week
to lobby the region's leaders ahead of a key EU Summit on
Friday. On Thursday, he said the U.S. and global economy had
strong interests in efforts to strengthen the euro.
TENTATIVE STEPS
Analysts expect Britain's retail pain to worsen as shoppers
cut back on non-essentials and slash spending, worn down by
stagnant wage growth, government austerity measures and
uncertain job prospects.
Against this backcloth, several property agents told Reuters
that some U.S. retailers were sitting out the crucial Christmas
period in the UK and Europe, traditionally the busiest shopping
period of the year, to see if the New Year brought better
prospects for expansion to those markets.
Williams-Sonoma, which manages the Pottery Barn furnishing
chain, is planning to open UK stores in 2013, two other sources
told Reuters, contradicting previous reports it would open its
first London store in early 2012. It wanted more
visibility on how the euro zone debt crisis would play out
before deciding to expand, one of the two sources said.
Limited Brands, which is opening its first Victoria's Secret
store on New Bond Street next year, may also take longer to roll
out its comestics chain Bath & Body Works into the UK and Europe
on similar concerns, a fourth source close to the company said.
Forever 21 was also taking a cautious approach to its
European expansion although it is still opening stores, a source
with knowledge of the matter said.
Williams-Sonoma and Forever 21 declined to comment. A
Limited Brands spokesperson said "we have made no announcements
about Bath & Body Works in the UK, and Victoria's Secret will
open there as planned."
Burlton said it was unlikely such retailers' cautiousness
towards expansion would last long.
"There's only a very slight cooling off just with the euro
zone crisis, but brands recognise now that the only way they can
get growth is by becoming international ... they've no choice
but to have to investigate new markets," he said.
James Ebel, a director at retail property consultancy Harper
Dennis Hobbs, said while retailers had taken notice of the euro
zone crisis, any that were paring back plans were the exception
than the norm.
"I'm still receiving quite a lot of interest from American
retailers coming to the UK," he said. "There hasn't been a time,
within the last 10 years, when U.S. retailers have been so
interested in coming to Europe as there is now."