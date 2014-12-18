* Delivery delays in UK after "Black Friday" surge
* Amazon workers strike in Germany
* Fewer shoppers see e-commerce as most convenient
* More stores introduce "click and collect"
By Emma Thomasson and Dominique Vidalon
BERLIN/PARIS, Dec 18 The Christmas rush is
exposing the limitations of internet-only retailers as surging
orders cause delivery delays, allowing Europe's shops to fight
back with "click and collect" services and more in-store
theatre.
Online retailers such as Amazon have been winning
market share from store groups for years, and there are few
signs that Europeans are tiring of shopping from their computers
and mobile phones.
Researchers Mintel expect European online retail sales will
rise 17 percent to 193 billion euros ($237 billion) this year,
up from 15 percent in 2013 and far outpacing a sluggish broader
industry.
However, there is mounting evidence that a greater
proportion of this growth is being captured by shops offering
customers the option of picking up online orders in store,
rather than internet-only sellers.
Britain's biggest department store group John Lewis
, which was early to integrate its store and
e-commerce operations, saw online sales leap 42 percent in the
so-called "Black Friday" week of pre-Christmas offers, helping
it to record its highest ever sales week in its 150-year
history.
And Media-Saturn, Europe's biggest consumer electricals
chain which has been losing market share to internet rivals for
years, says it is now making up lost ground, with online sales
surging 30 percent in the year ended September.
"We do not see the peak for online sales, but stores are
back," said Alexis Lecanuet, retail specialist at consultancy
Accenture. "We are seeing that the pure online experience is
sometimes not the easiest or most convenient way to shop for
customers, either for advice reasons, or availability reasons."
DELIVERY WORRIES
Amazon is at the forefront of innovations by internet-only
companies aimed at improving services, handling some deliveries
itself and launching its own pick-up points, while working on
expanding same-day delivery globally.
But most pure online retailers are reliant on other postal
services, and high-profile problems have stoked concerns among
shoppers about whether they will get internet orders on time.
British parcel carrier Yodel, which delivers some orders for
Amazon as well as other chains such as Tesco, warned of
delays last week after "Black Friday" and "Cyber Monday" deals
resulted in volumes 26 percent higher than expected.
In Germany, trade union Verdi has said it cannot rule out
delays to Amazon deliveries after it called strikes at
warehouses this week -- although the U.S. retailer promised
parcels would arrive on time for Christmas.
Concerns about delivery delays rank high among customers. An
Accenture survey found that while 67 percent of Britons planned
to do most of their Christmas shopping at online-only retailers,
more than half were worried about receiving goods on time.
That could start to curb enthusiasm for online shopping.
Another Accenture survey this year found that 48 percent of
consumers in mature markets ranked online shopping for
convenience, down from 56 percent last year.
Consultants PwC recorded a similar trend in France, with 43
percent of consumers saying they preferred to shop in stores, up
from 35 percent in 2013.
"The French are still very attached to the experience of
going to a store, to be able to touch the product and have it
right away. Some consumers also return to stores after a bad
experience online," said PwC partner Sabine Durand-Hayes.
STORES STRIKE BACK
Meantime, many stores have made big improvements in handling
online orders. Media-Saturn, owned by Metro, has just
rolled out a same-day delivery service to 20 cities, allowing
customers to pick up orders in store or use a courier. Up to 50
percent of its online orders are now collected in store.
"If somebody wants a television to watch the football this
evening, they can reserve it online and pick it up in the store
within the hour. Nobody else can do that," said Metro Chief
Executive Olaf Koch.
Click-and-collect could make up 25 percent to 40 percent of
UK online non-food sales this Christmas, according to Alex
Smith-Bingham of consulting firm Capgemini.
Christmas also provides an opportunity for shops to win
customers back with in-store theatre, whether product
demonstrations, tastings or visits to Santa's grotto.
"Usually I buy a lot of electronics online, but for
Christmas I like to go into the shop, for the atmosphere, and to
try things out," said 20-year-old student Dennis Staatz,
shopping on Berlin's Alexanderplatz.
But there are still big challenges for store groups, not
least in ensuring they get their own online businesses right.
Marks & Spencer, Britain's biggest clothing retailer
by sales, said last week it had been forced to extend delivery
times for online orders as a new distribution centre has
struggled to cope with heavy Christmas demand.
($1 = 0.8137 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)