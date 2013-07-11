* $12 bln European market may see sales drop in first half
* Has seen growth rates of over 10 pct
* Brands like Hagloefs, Deuter benefit from new owners
* M&A activity seen continuing, interest high from VC
By Victoria Bryan
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, July 11 Makers of
outdoor goods from ski jackets to walking boots are looking to
the financial clout of big investors, overseas growth and
fashionable new products as they battle a European slowdown.
The market for outdoor goods has expanded rapidly over the
last decade, with growth rates often reaching 10 percent, as
people spend more time in the hills and mountains to keep fit
and get away from the stress of work.
The two biggest markets for outdoor goods are Europe, where
the market is worth over $12 billion euros, according to figures
from the European Outdoor Group (EOG), and the United States,
worth $6.5 billion, according to the Leisure Trends Group.
Growth has been such that outdoor products make up around 20
percent of the total sporting goods market. While full of small
specialists such as Hagloefs and Schoeffel, with sales around
$100 million, the sector stretches up to VF Corp -owned
The North Face, which had sales of $1.9 billion in 2012.
However, growth in the outdoor market is slowing in Europe,
where walking up mountains or racing down them on skis has a
long tradition, and sales may even fall slightly in the first
half of 2013, Mark Held from the EOG said at the Outdoor trade
fair in the southern German town of Friedrichshafen on Thursday.
"The outdoor phenomenon is still there though," Held said.
"There is a sense of optimism for 2014 onwards."
Outdoor is the biggest area for German retailer Sport2000,
accounting for a fifth of its 1.55 billion euro ($2 billion)
sales. It said brands needed to work harder. "The industry is
still lacking in real innovation. Product design must meet
customers' needs better," said Managing Director Andreas Rolf.
Private-equity owned Jack Wolfskin saw sales stagnate at
351 million euros in 2012, compared with growth of almost 23
percent the previous year. A lack of investment in new products
during its sale meant it lost ground, some experts said.
"This year, Jack Wolfskin has definitely impressed with a
young, colourful collection," Rolf said.
Another brand coming out with brightly coloured collection
is Sweden's Hagloefs, which saw sales increase 14 percent last
year to 690 million crowns ($102 million).
TOP MANAGERS
It too recently gained a new owner in the shape of Asics
and said the Japanese running shoe maker has helped in
various ways, both in entering the Asian market and giving it
access to gel technology for its hiking and trail running shoes.
"It was like being given a candy box and being told we could
pick what we wanted," Hagloefs CEO Nicolas Warchalowski said.
Since the takeover, the percentage of sales it makes in Asia
has doubled to 10 percent, while its proportion of footwear
sales has also doubled to 14 percent.
"They've given us access to top sporting managers and now
when we say we want to increase our footwear sales, people take
us seriously," Warchalowski told Reuters.
Other brands at the fair said a new, bigger owner had made
life easier. Deuter, for example, has been part of the
Schwan-Stabilo group, more usually known for its pens, since
2006.
"The consumers didn't see a change, but for us, it meant
financing became much much easier," Bernd Kullmann, former head
of Deuter and now running Schwan-Stabilo's outdoor unit, said.
"Before we had to have lots of discussion on whether we could
pay the money back."
Despite lower growth, outdoor is still attracting interest.
German sportswear brand Puma (majority owned by
Kering ) is dipping its toe into the market, with plans
to bring out trail running shoes. Canada Goose Inc is seeking
new investors to help it expand.
Recent deals in the sector include Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan's acquisition of a majority stake in Norwegian outdoor
clothing brand Helly Hansen for about $350 million, Blackstone's
buy of Jack Wolfskin for about $900 million and Adidas's
acquisition of Five Ten for $25 million.
"Consolidation is inevitable, judging from the amount of
calls I get from venture capital firms," EOG's Held said.
But such interest is not always welcome.
Peter Schoeffel, the seventh generation of Schoeffels to run
the eponymous company, has a prepared rejection letter to send
out to interested parties, whether they be private equity or
overseas rivals looking to break into the European market.
"It's a market that's interesting for M&A because it's
growing and because of the brands. But I'm not going to sell."