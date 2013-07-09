STRASBOURG A European court ruled on Tuesday Britain had violated the rights of three men in jailing them for life with no prospect of release, a decision likely to infuriate British conservatives pushing for repeal of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg found that sentences passed on the men, all convicted of murders, constituted inhuman and degrading treatment.

There is strong pressure within Britain's ruling Conservative Party for a parliamentary vote to repeal the European Convention on Human Rights, which has the power of law in all signatory countries.

Critics say the declaration, which applies in fields from labout law to interferes with the adminstration of justice in Britain.

While the decision does not assure the petitioners any prospect of imminent release, it struck down a key British sentencing guideline.

"Given ... the absence of a dedicated review mechanism for whole life orders, the Court was not persuaded that, at the present time, the applicants' life sentences were compatible with Article 3," wrote the court, citing the European Convention on Human Rights' provision that prohibits torture, and inhuman and degrading treatment.

The ruling overturned a January 2012 judgment by a panel of seven judges at the European court that found the sentences of Douglas Vinter, Jeremy Bamber and Peter Moore did not amount to inhuman or degrading treatment.

(Writing By Alexandria Sage)