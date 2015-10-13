BRATISLAVA Oct 13 Europe's human rights
watchdog slammed Slovakia and the Czech Republic on Wednesday
for lack of progress in eliminating segregation of Roma children
in schools and hate speech in political discourse directed at
Europe's poorest minority.
In a report on Slovakia, the Council of Europe's Human
Rights Commissioner, Nils Muiznieks, criticised what he called
chronic, pervasive segregation of Roma children in schools and
their high drop-out rates.
"Although Slovakia's anti-discrimination framework is
comprehensive, it provides a differing degree of protection for
various vulnerable social groups and must be reformed to close
all protection gaps," Muiznieks said.
"The placement of Roma children in special schools, the
spatial segregation of Roma, and their substandard housing
situation must also be addressed as a matter of priority," he
added.
Almost one in five Slovak Romas did not finish primary
education and only 17 percent continued into secondary studies,
according to the 2010 United Nations Development Programme
household survey, the latest data available.
The same survey showed 43 percent of Roma children enrolled
in mainstream schools were in practice attending ethnically
segregated classes.
In a 2011 census, only two percent of Slovakia's 5.4 million
citizens said they were Roma, but experts estimate the Roma
population at about 7.5 percent. Most are integrated with the
majority population, but many still live in illegal settlements
without electricity, sewage and water.
In a separate report released on Wednesday, the Council of
Europe's European Commission against Racism and Intolerance said
strategies for Roma integration in the Czech Republic and for
combating social exclusion have failed. That has resulted in
many 'only-Roma' schools providing a reduced curriculum and
lower quality education.
"Continued discrimination of Roma, in particular of Roma
children, is a serious concern," Council of Europe Secretary
General Thorbjørn Jagland said in a press release.
The Roma population in the country of 10.5 million is
estimated at around 300,000.
