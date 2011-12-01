by Divyang Shah
LONDON, Dec 1 (IFR) - Once again markets are rallying on
the basis that policymakers will do what is necessary. But if
there has been one lesson throughout the crisis it has been
that liquidity-based solutions are ineffective when credit risk
is the dominant concern. There is sufficient liquidity in the
markets, it's just that due to credit risk the price of this
liquidity is too high. The price is high due to credit risk
whether one looks at the European sovereigns or its banks.
The co-ordinated move to lower the ceiling for the price of
liquidity faced by banks when borrowing dollars from 100bps to
50bps over OIS is positive and well overdue (IFR has been
calling for it since September).
As is the haircut faced by banks who borrow against
eligible collateral from 20% to 12%. However, this still leaves
us with a stigma effect whereby any uptick in borrowing will
lead to a witch-hunt which will inject more volatility and risk
into the market.
The only real solution is for policymakers to start to take
risk out of the market, as opposed to trying to rely on
liquidity provisions alone and hope that animal spirits will
work their magic. We have seen from the data obtained by
Bloomberg the extent to which the Fed was willing to step in
and extract credit risk from the market and onto its own books
following the collapse of Lehman. It is time for the ECB to
step up and throw away its aversion to printing money and start
to more actively take sovereign and financial risk from the
markets.
At its meeting next week the ECB may try to stick to its
old tools of liquidity-based measures by offering loans of up
to 3-years and also relax collateral rules by accepting foreign
currency denominated assets.
However, this is not enough, and it is now time to be more
active and, 1) lend out high quality ECB paper against
sovereign and financial paper, 2) step up its purchases under
SMP, 3) be willing to either directly fund the EFSF or
indirectly fund it via the IMF and allow a bigger role as a
firebreak.
Liquidity-based action from central banks can buy time, and
European politicians also need to act fast on reaching a
consensus as to where they want to go. This is no time for
dithering.
Markets dislike uncertainty and the AAA countries should
make clear at the EU summit on Dec 9 that; 1) sovereignty over
fiscal policy will be lost for those who fail to stick to
targets, and if this is not acceptable then the exit doors are
wide open; 2) sovereigns unable to meet sustainability goals
will undergo immediate debt restructuring and; 3)
financials/banks will be recapitalised and those deemed to be
insolvent will be nationalised. All of the above can be made
possible by an EFSF that is fully backed by the ECB.
Without addressing market concerns over the solvency of
sovereigns or financials/banks, any liquidity-based solution
from the ECB (or Fed) will only provide limited relief.
The current rally on risk has the potential to continue
heading into the EU summit next week, but coming out of it we
could be back to 'risk-off' very quickly should there be a lack
of follow-through action from politicians.
