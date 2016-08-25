* Western partners dropped applications, Gazprom alone
* New corporate structures, loans among plan B options
* Proponents cite long-term demand, risks of Ukraine route
By Vera Eckert and Oleg Vukmanovic
FRANKFURT/MILAN, Aug 25 Western partners in
Russia's Gazprom-led gas pipeline extension to Europe
are examining alternative ways to fund it after Poland's cartel
office blocked its clearance last month, company and legal
sources say.
Poland's rejection was based on concerns that Gazprom and
its partners could bolster their market power, for example by
dictating flows and prices to Poland once the Siberian gas
reaches Germany via the Baltic Sea.
Gazprom's five Western joint venture partners withdrew to
avoid a drawn-out battle, but vowed to help keep the project
alive saying Europe's gas production was declining and they
wanted to secure a share of future business.
"We haven't closed the door on Nord Stream 2," said Klaus
Schaefer, chief executive of Uniper, one of the five, this week.
"We'll think of something intelligent."
Gazprom's partners are Uniper, Wintershall
, Shell, OMV and Engie.
While details are under wraps, sources within the group say
that most likely options now could be to dilute current rights
as equity participants to put the joint venture out of the
Polish agency's reach, raising bank debt, or issuing loans to
Gazprom with higher interest, reflecting the higher risk.
"They (the five companies) will focus on providing equity or
other shareholder finance to the project in a way that does not
trigger a requirement for Polish competition approval," said
Charles Bankes, partner at law firm Simmons & Simmons.
"Changing the rights attached to their shares may help
achieve this. They may look at providing subordinated loan
finance rather than equity."
The Western firms would have had 10 percent each and Gazprom
50 percent of the 8 billion euro ($9 billion) venture for the 55
billion cubic metre pipeline to start operations in 2019.
While Gazprom now carries the full burden of financing and
carrying the project through, it can still look to the utilities
for help in exploration, transport and marketing.
To help with cash, partners could commit to volumes and pay
upfront when the gas is put into the pipeline, possibly already
securing buyers at that stage at the other end.
Thierry Bros, analyst at French bank Societe Generale, said
equity ownership might be split between two Russian companies
such as Gazprom and oil company Rosneft.
The 1,225 km (760 mile) pipeline will run alongside the
existing Nord Stream 1 of the same volume that began in 2011 and
ties four Western parties to Gazprom. It will run from near St.
Petersburg and enter Germany near Nord Stream 1's landing point.
Opponents say Nord Stream 2 could tie Europe indefinitely to
Gazprom at a time when gas sources are plentiful and more choice
would help cut prices for consumers. U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden on Thursday called it a "bad deal" for Europe.
Peter Hughes, an adviser at Global Gas Partners, said
Gazprom had wanted to use the original Western participation to
show consumer interests were on board, which now "is clearly far
more difficult."
Nord Stream 2 could also cause geopolitical problems due to
Russia's tensions with Ukraine.
Pursuing the project alone comes with a high price tag.
The joint company would have sought external capital for 70
percent of the costs and provided 30 percent, or 2.4 billion
euros, of equity on a 50/50 percent basis.
Without the 1.2 billion from the Western firms, Gazprom may
struggle as it is also looking to revive a Turkish pipeline plan
and work on another to China.
A Gazprom spokesman declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8878 euros)
(Additonal reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow, editing
by Nina Chestney and David Evans)