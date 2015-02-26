VIENNA Feb 26 European Central Bank policymaker
Ewald Nowotny has warned against kicking Russian banks out of
the SWIFT payments transfer system as part of tighter sanctions
on Moscow, the Austria Press Agency quoted him as saying on
Thursday.
Such a move "we would see as very problematic because it
could perhaps undermine confidence in this system", the governor
of Austria's central bank told reporters in Brussels after
meeting European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici.
Russia has drafted a law to regulate a local equivalent to
SWIFT in response to concerns that the Belgian-based system, the
world's biggest for electronic payments, could be a focus of
Western sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.
In 2012, SWIFT cut off Iranian banks that were the subject
of EU sanctions over Iran's nuclear programme - a step that shut
down a major avenue through which Iran did business with the
rest of the world.
APA quoted Nowotny as saying Austria would not be
immediately affected should Russian banks be excluded from
SWIFT, but that Russia could retaliate, "and this could of
course affect all companies that do business in Russia".
He reiterated that Austrian banks had no plans to leave
Russia because they had proven themselves to be an element of
stability in the latest economic crisis. Raiffeisen Bank
International and Bank Austria are active
there.
