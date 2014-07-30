MOSCOW, July 30 Russia's Veterinary and
Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) will restrict most of
fruit and vegetable imports from Poland starting from August 1,
spokesman Alexei Alekseenko said on Wednesday.
The ban is due to "the violation of certification and the
identification of quarantine products", Alekseenko said.
It is also part of a VPSS plan to consider restricting all
or some fruit imports from the European Union which was
announced on July 28, he said.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)