WARSAW, July 30 The Kremlin's decision to ban
imports of fruit and vegetables from Poland is political
retaliation for European Union sanctions against Russia, the
Polish agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.
"The embargo amounts to political repression in response to
the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia," the
ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said it would ask the European Commission for
financial support for Polish farmers affected by the Russian
ban. Russia said it was restricting Polish imports because of
food safety worries.
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Christian Lowe;
Editing by Adrian Krajewski)